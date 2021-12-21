On Dec. 16, the County of Sonoma opened a grant funding opportunity for up to $4 million to support vegetation management projects ahead of the 2022 wildfire season. The grant application period opened last week, and is set to close on Jan. 23, 2022.
This grant cycle aims to ultimately suppress and reduce large-scale fire events while following regulations established through the Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). This round of grants is targeted for long term vegetation management projects that will be more sustainable and better protect local watersheds and biodiversity.
The program will support projects, such as prescribed burning, grazing, and shaded fuel breaks, in areas most vulnerable to wildfire.
“We are pleased to be able to offer another round of funding to support critical vegetation management efforts across the county,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Helping our communities adopt innovative, long-term approaches to reduce fire risk through shaded fuel breaks, prescribed burns, and wildfire safety education is of utmost importance as we continue to build resilience against future wildfires.”
The funds for this current grant cycle along with the 2021 grants were funded by the PG&E settlement award that was given to the County of Sonoma in response to the Sonoma Complex Fires lawsuit in 2017. According to a county press release, in 2020 the Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allocating $25 million of the $149 million settlement toward vegetation management projects.
Priority in awarding grants will be given to projects that are well planned, organized and will help reduce fire risk and create firewise landscapes that are less susceptible to large-scale fire events. Projects where CEQA analysis has been finished or is close to completion will also be given priority.
On March 23, 2021, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors delegated a committee to facilitate the allocation of $2 million to $4 million in Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) settlement funds for near-term vegetation management projects with an emphasis on activities and projects in high risk areas and key ecosystems.
This past summer, the board approved more than $3.7 million to fund 19 individual projects throughout Sonoma County.
“These grants supported improved emergency access and evacuation routes, shaded fuel breaks adjacent to vulnerable communities, prescribed burn projects, and training and workshops on eco-friendly defensible space and how to protect your home. In addition, another seven projects in the Russian River area were conditionally approved for future funding pending the completion of outstanding project design and CEQA work,” according to the county press release.
Two live workshops are set to be hosted by county officials via zoom in both English and Spanish. They are to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in order to provide potential grant applicants with an overview of the application process and answer any questions.
More information about the vegetation management grant program, including details of the January Zoom workshops, will be posted online atsonomaopenspace.org/our-impact/vegmanagement/.
