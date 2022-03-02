The Sonoma County Water Agency (Sonoma Water) is hosting a virtual drought town hall on Thursday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The town hall will be held over Zoom.
According to an announcement from Sonoma Water, the town hall will focus on continued drought conditions in the Russian River watershed.
Speakers will include representatives from Sonoma Water, California Department of Water Resources, National Marine Fisheries Service, Santa Rosa Water, Sonoma County Farm Bureau and State Water Resources Control Board.
The town hall will cover ongoing drought conditions, water supply management efforts and water conservation measures.
To join the Thursday town hall, click here. The passcode is 864640
