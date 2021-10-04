On Oct. 1, state and local officials announced the completion of major wildfire debris removal work on 243 parcels in Sonoma County associated with the 2020 LNU Lightning Complex — which included the Walbridge Fire — and Glass fires. The final parcels cleared were part of the state’s consolidated debris removal program.
Following the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fires, 496 properties required debris removal, with about half of those enrolling in private debris removal operations, which are still ongoing.
The private debris removal work is approximately 85% complete, according to a county press release.
In 2020, more than 8,000 wildfires burned about 4.2 million acres of the state, destroying 5,700 homes. Following the fires, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) implemented its statewide consolidated debris removal program in order to assist wildfire survivor property owners.
“With these lots cleared, those affected by the fires can now work to rebuild even as we, as a County, redouble our efforts on wildfire prevention and climate adaptation,” Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said in a statement. “We are grateful to our state and federal partners for their aid during times of crisis.”
The state debris removal program consisted of two phases. Phase 1 included the removal of household hazardous waste by the California Department of Toxic Substance Control.
Phase 2 included the removal of other fire related debris from structures that were destroyed by the fire. The debris removal for this phase was managed by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
“After the devastation of a catastrophic wildfire, survivors need hazardous materials and other debris cleared from their properties to move forward and begin to rebuild their lives,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said in a statement. “CalRecycle’s experienced team worked as quickly as possible with state and local partners to return clean, safe properties so that communities can be rebuilt and restored.”
Cal OES oversaw the consolidated debris removal program in Sonoma County. Ryan Buras, the deputy director of recovery for Cal OES, said removing all of the debris from the fires a year ago is a major accomplishment.
According to the county press release, the county anticipates getting cost notices for each parcel from the state in the next two to three months. County staff will then generate invoices to submit to property owners and their insurance carriers, including to applicable property owners in the city of Santa Rosa.
Property owners are reminded to set aside any debris removal insurance proceeds they receive prior to receiving an invoice. Property owners with questions on debris insurance can contact the county at 707-565-1222 or recoveryinfo@sonoma-county.org.
Debris removal insurance collection information may also be found here.
Buras said in the statement, “We appreciate the partnership with county and city leaders to help property owners get back on the road to recovery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.