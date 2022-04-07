As California enters another year of drought, the State Water Resources Control Board is considering revision and readoption of its emergency regulation to curtail unauthorized water diversions in the Russian River watershed.
The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Water Rights has posted its draft of the revised emergency regulation. It’s seeking public feedback on the proposed revisions and will hold a public workshop on April 14 at 1:30 p.m. to garner feedback, discuss the emergency regulation and answer questions.
The workshop will be held both in person at the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, David C. Joseph Room at 5550 Skylane Blvd., Suite A, Santa Rosa, CA, and via Zoom (pre-registration is required to attend via Zoom).
Emergency regulations are needed to issue diversion curtailments. The current emergency regulation is set to expire in July 2022.
Curtailments on Russian River diversions are currently suspended but will likely resume if dry conditions persist.
“Exceptionally low precipitation since the beginning of the year has led to extreme drought in the watershed — water supply levels are nearly 40% below where they should be in both Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino. To safeguard drinking water and fish and wildlife, the board’s division of water rights anticipates the need for continued curtailments in 2022,” states a notice from the division of water rights.
After learning from the implementation of the current emergency regulation, the division is proposing changes for 2022 that clarify requirements, address stakeholder feedback and refine analysis.
According to a notice from the division of water rights, the proposed changes include:
- “Refined water availability method
- Protection of water for fish habitat in lower Russian River tributaries
- Voluntary conservation program that works in parallel with curtailments
- Administrative improvements.”
The public comment period on the draft regulation ends on April 18.
According to the notice, the State Water Resources Control Board will consider adopting the emergency regulation at its May 10 meeting. Once adopted, the regulation will go to the state office of administrative law for approval, a process that takes about two weeks.
If approved by the office of administrative law, the emergency regulation would go into effect the same day of approval.
In late March, the State Water Resources Control Board mailed early warning letters to 20,000 water right holders to encourage right holders to prepare for more drought impacts due to the ongoing dry conditions.
The letter highlights the critical conditions facing the state and watersheds and warns water right holders to prepare for curtailments in certain watersheds if dry conditions persist or worsen.
According to current water supply data from Sonoma Water, Lake Sonoma is at 143,987 acre-feet and Lake Mendocino is at 44,533 acre-feet.
