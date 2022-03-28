The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Water Rights announced today that the temporary suspension on Russian River watershed curtailments will continue through May 1, 2022.
The decision was made based on current conditions and available forecasts and came following a small rain system that brought about half an inch of rain to the area.
“The Division will reassess supply and demand conditions in late March, and update diverters for the status of curtailments for the remainder of April at that time. If dry conditions continue, curtailments appear likely to resume for certain right holders at that time. Please note that ongoing dry soil conditions and higher than normal temperatures could lead to localized water shortages,” the notice states.
The temporary curtailment suspension was first implemented for the upper Russian River watershed on Oct. 22, 2021. The suspension notice came just a day after the division of water rights announced a suspension for the lower Russian River watershed.
At the time, the division of water rights cited the strong hydrological forecasts and data as reasons for both temporary curtailment suspensions.
The suspension notices came just two days prior to a powerful atmospheric river storm that hit the Bay Area and caused power outages, downed trees, road closures and flooding in some areas of Sonoma County.
Division staff will continue to monitor conditions and reevaluate the suspensions as conditions and forecasts change.
Per the division’s notice, right holders should continue to monitor theRussian River Drought Response webpage for announcements on the latest status.
