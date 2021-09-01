Finalization of Lake Sonoma construction took four decades of political fighting
Lake Sonoma’s Warm Springs Dam, capped off and dedicated in June 1983, remains the last significant water infrastructure project completed in Sonoma County in four decades. A glance backward over that time covers decades of Russian River floods, almost a rhythmic cycle of droughts and an era of progress where the county’s population has nearly doubled. In that time, Lake Sonoma’s water has helped nurture a world-class winegrape industry and recreational attractions, and represents a reservoir of political wins, defeats and compromises.
The dam project was extremely controversial and took 21 years from groundbreaking to final construction due to anti-growth and seismic safety lawsuits and two countywide voter referendums. Oddly, the mention of droughts rarely came up in all the debates, although Lake Sonoma water has sustained a threatened salmon fishery and mitigated the worst impacts of recent parched summers. Flood control was on most people’s minds, but Warm Springs Dam now provides 69 billion gallons of water annually, distributed by Sonoma Water to 600,000 municipal, commercial and private customers.
Sonoma Water, the county’s water management agency led by the five elected county supervisors, controls a major portion of the Lake Sonoma water supply with four permits issued by the California State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB). The permits set minimum and maximum amounts of annual water releases allowed to both serve potable water customers and maintain year-round flows for the survival of native salmon. Releases are carefully calculated and adjusted based on both weather history and seasonal predictions.
Currently, Sonoma Water has reduced water deliveries by 24% from last year. Minimum in-river flows are now set at 35 cubic feet per second below Warm Springs Dam. Adhering to these restricted flows, according to Sonoma Water calculations, Lake Sonoma “will have enough water to continue supplying customers for another one to two years. However, additional mandatory conservation orders would be absolutely required,” according to the latest Sonoma Water drought alerts. The agency urges all water customers to continue year-round conservation efforts and offers water savings tips at a special website: savingwaterpartnership.org.
Sonoma County’s rainfall total for 2021 is 60% below normal, following a year in 2020 when the annual rainfall was only 32% of normal. There is no rainfall on the horizon.
Warm Springs Dam, and its cousin project the Coyote Valley Dam that created Lake Mendocino in 1959, is part of a California story of major water projects that collect, store and deliver reliable water flows in a region of the planet that is both blessed and hexed with extreme rain and arid climate patterns. There would be no California as we know it today without hydrological infrastructures such as Lake Shasta, the Central Valley Project, the Colorado River Aqueduct, Lake Oroville, the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir near Yosemite or the collection of manmade reservoirs that collect Sierra Nevada snowmelt. Ranked by size, Warm Springs Dam would not be very far up the list, but its impacts to Sonoma County’s water security may be immeasurable.
Just after the final court and ballot box battles were settled in the late 1970s and dam construction resumed, the Warm Springs Dam project was declared Sonoma County’s biggest and most bitter political fight in local history. It’s top ranking has been rivaled since, but not surpassed.
The fight involved a U.S. Supreme Court justice’s injunction, two voter referendums, three or more citizen lawsuits, protests by the indigenous Pomo people, escalating project costs, an editorial crusade by the county’s dominant daily newspaper, The Press Democrat, and the formation of local activist groups such as the Warm Springs Dam Task Force (opposed), Citizens for Community Improvement (pro-dam), Taxpayers Organized Against the Dam (TOAD), Warm Springs Guardians and Citizens for Ka Ho’ Wa Ni Hot Springs.
Most of the legal briefs and public debates were about the “growth-inducing” impacts feared by dam opponents. Proponents of the project remained squarely focused on the flood control benefits of the project and very little attention was paid to the historic drought of 1977. A letter to the editor in the Feb. 24, 1977 Healdsburg Tribune by Bill Barich claimed the dam “would not have precluded the drought because the lake would be empty anyway.”
When first authorized by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1962, the dam’s estimated construction cost was $42.4 million. When completed in May 1983, the final price tag was $330 million, a cost that would easily top $1 billion today. During peak periods of construction, as many as 300 workers moved 30 million cubic yards of soil and rock to construct the 319-foot-tall, and 3,000-foot-long pyramid-like structure. It is 2,300 feet wide at its base and just 30-feet wide at its crest. The Lake Sonoma project also included a 3,000-foot-long spillway, a steel truss bridge to carry a realigned Rockpile Road over the two arms of the lake and an observation tower. Later projects, also led by the U.S. Army Corps, included the construction of a fish hatchery and $20 million in recreational facilities around the 73 miles of shoreline. Primary contractors on the dam were Piombo Corporation and Guy Caputo Co. of San Jose.
Work on the dam was interrupted numerous times by the court cases and voter referendums. In December 1977, a lead article in The Healdsburg Tribune said the project was reaching a “point of no return,” even though there were pending legal injunctions still to be heard in state and federal courts.
The Citizens for Community Improvement, which today has become the Friends of Lake Sonoma nonprofit, mobilized community support and political might to push for the dam’s construction. Healdsburg businessman Frederick “Milt” Brandt led the crusade, assisted by local attorneys Francis Passalacqua and James Mazzoni. They were joined by W.C. “Bob” Trowbridge, Waldo Iverson and The Press Democrat’s editor Art Volkerts in winning near-unanimous support from local, state and federal elected representatives including Congressman Don Clausen, county supervisors Wil Johnson, Jim Groom and Phil Joerger and state assemblyman Doug Bosco, who succeeded Clausen to the U.S. Congress.
The pro-dam forces beat back a 1974 voter referendum by a slim majority (51.2%) and trounced a similar voter challenge in 1979 by 72%.
The waters of Dry Creek and Warms Spring began filling behind the rising dam and submerged territories of the native Pomo people, the historic Warm Springs Resort, some remote dwellings, a mercury mine and 20 miles of steelhead and salmon spawning tributaries.
The historical Valentine’s Day Flood of 1986 crested at 46.4 feet at Guerneville, displacing more than 1,000 people and causing $40 million property damages. At the time, dam proponents claimed the Warm Springs Dam limited the flood’s damages by half, by holding back millions of gallons of rain runoff. Math and weather calculations, like these, are part of every decision to add or forego any major water storage or supply project.
As co-chair of the Warm Springs Dam Task Force, which opposed the dam, I think it's important to remember these two facts:
1. In 1970, the National Environmental Police Act was passed. It required federal projects to do an Environmental Impact Statement.(EIS). In 1973, the Army Corps had not done on, and when we challenged this, they had to stop the project and do the E.I.S. From this report revealed previously undisclosed problems, too many to mention here.
2. When the Task Force took the Corps to court, a world famous seismologist testified that he would not feel safe living in Healdsburg because the Corps had ignored its own specs for compacting the dam embankment. They had to take it down and start over.
These two delays resulted in a safer project. Also, the goal back in the 70s was to ":pave over Sonoma County" as was being done elsewhere, e.g., Silicon Velley. With the delay in the project, primarily a result of the Corps own actions, we were able to enact land use laws creating separators between our cities and avoiding the urban sprawl that has become a blight elsewhere.
