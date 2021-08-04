Storybook Village Preschool, located in Santa Rosa, focuses on building a strong community around its infant care program.
“Our infant and toddler programs aim to implement relationship-driven learning and strategies through continuing caregiving routines while being partners in care with families,” said Nicole Monachello, the director of Storybook Village.
“Our goal is to strengthen families while keeping children safe and loved. As a high-quality, trained site through the Program for Infant/Toddler Care (PITC) Partners for Quality, Storybook Village Preschool believes each infant has the right to be very special to the people who care for them. Infant and toddler care teachers are mentored and coached on implementing the PITC philosophy and essential policies to promote high-quality, responsive, relationship-based infant and toddler care,” she continued.
Monachello said that she’s tried to transform Storybook Village into a place where both children and parents are supported and valued through hiring passionate teachers and building a caring community.
“As a single mom to an amazing son who is days away from being a teenager, I knew the power of community care,” she said, reflecting on her experience finding child care when her son was younger. “I learned how my son’s preschool experience in Millbrae strengthened our family through support and connections: I balanced work, went to school and raised a young child. As a single parent, I was never raising a child alone. We were surrounded by people who cared about us.”
For parents trying to find infant and preschool care programs for their kids, Monachello wants Storybook Village to provide a similar experience.
Storybook Village is a partner site for California’s Teaching Pyramid Program, which focuses on social and emotional development, so children are ready for kindergarten and life as kind, lifelong learners. “The activities for infants and toddlers are facilitated through small groups and free play. They will have opportunities to explore and learn through interactions, music and movement, sensory and art, and outdoor physical activity,” said Monachello.
The first steps toward enrolling in the Storybook Village’s infant/child care program starts with families visiting the preschool. If there is availability, the families will pay a registration fee and complete an enrollment packet to enroll their children. If they are full, the families will complete a waiting list application with a fee which will be applied to the annual registration.
Although there is no cost relief for the families, the program does work with agencies that provide subsidy payments. “When we received a grant through Santa Rosa, I used those funds to credit families’ accounts 50% (three weeks of tuition) if they were not using child care, but wanting to hold their spot. We have an annual budget, and any relief for families means teachers suffer since their pay and job security is at risk. We always pay the teachers, regardless if children attend,” Monachello explained.
“As one of the preschools in Sonoma County that pays teachers the best, it is still too expensive for families. Unfortunately, I have to choose, and at the end of the day, we’re not for profit; we’re for quality. We’re missing our mark, and that is why I continue my work with extraordinary community members and advocates as a private preschool,” added Monachello.
Still, Monachello said she understands the child care crisis and the difficulty surrounding access to quality child care programs and she helps to find solutions while there may not be any.
“I love my role within our preschool because there will be moments when a child or family needs an advocate, and that is who I am. It takes a lot of work and vulnerability to establish healthy relationships,” said Monachello. “Families choose us for all of the qualities we put within our care. Families, parenting and child care look different today, so we have a lot of work to inform our community and policymakers of what’s needed to address the crises within child care. We’re here to help.”
