The Healdsburg Tribune, which traces its lineage back to 1865, will print its last newsprint edition on April 28, 2022. This decision came after much research, thought and deliberation into the sustainability of a locally owned small town newspaper.
We don’t make this decision lightly. The legacy of the Healdsburg Tribune is deeply entwined with the history of the community, and we honor that heritage. We’ve chronicled much of the community’s life. From its founding families to its current leaders, from buggy rides to bitcoin, we’ve been there.
While the newspaper will no longer arrive in your mailbox each week, the nonprofit Sonoma County Local News Initiative will carry on, and we invite you to join us. We know there is a need for quality local reporting, from youth sports, to investigative journalism, to in-depth features on your friends, family and neighbors, to deep dives into local government.
As a current subscriber, please consider converting the remainder of your subscription to a tax-deductible donation. If you are a recurring donor, please continue your support as we move forward, together, into the future. This will allow us to meet our obligations to our employees and to our vendors, which are all locally owned businesses.
As we end our last print run and wind down the operations of the print newspaper, we are closing our office in a historic Healdsburg building, and beginning our transition into a new, nimble, digital form.
Our nonprofit vision states: Our journalism provides local citizens the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their governments and their shared civic and cultural life.
We believe in that vision more than ever, and without the unsustainable cost of printing and mailing, we will devote ourselves to reporting on the issues you care about most, and finding innovative ways to provide you that news.
In the past five years, this local news organization has raised funds through a direct public offering, donations, subscriptions and advertising. That generous support allowed us to keep printing long after others would have quit the effort.
We appreciate you for standing by us as we navigated a shrinking news landscape, and we ask that you continue to stand with us as we work to transition into a new, sustainable future for local news.
We have been candid about our struggles and triumphs, and that transparency will continue. Watch your email inbox for updates and opportunities to get involved as we reinvent ourselves.
Questions? Reach out to us via future@soconews.org.
We don’t make this decision lightly. The legacy of the Healdsburg Tribune is deeply entwined with the history of the community, and we honor that heritage. We’ve chronicled much of the community’s life. From its founding families to its current leaders, from buggy rides to bitcoin, we’ve been there.
While the newspaper will no longer arrive in your mailbox each week, the nonprofit Sonoma County Local News Initiative will carry on, and we invite you to join us. We know there is a need for quality local reporting, from youth sports, to investigative journalism, to in-depth features on your friends, family and neighbors, to deep dives into local government.
As a current subscriber, please consider converting the remainder of your subscription to a tax-deductible donation. If you are a recurring donor, please continue your support as we move forward, together, into the future. This will allow us to meet our obligations to our employees and to our vendors, which are all locally owned businesses.
As we end our last print run and wind down the operations of the print newspaper, we are closing our office in a historic Healdsburg building, and beginning our transition into a new, nimble, digital form.
Our nonprofit vision states: Our journalism provides local citizens the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their governments and their shared civic and cultural life.
We believe in that vision more than ever, and without the unsustainable cost of printing and mailing, we will devote ourselves to reporting on the issues you care about most, and finding innovative ways to provide you that news.
In the past five years, this local news organization has raised funds through a direct public offering, donations, subscriptions and advertising. That generous support allowed us to keep printing long after others would have quit the effort.
We appreciate you for standing by us as we navigated a shrinking news landscape, and we ask that you continue to stand with us as we work to transition into a new, sustainable future for local news.
We have been candid about our struggles and triumphs, and that transparency will continue. Watch your email inbox for updates and opportunities to get involved as we reinvent ourselves.
Questions? Reach out to us via future@soconews.org.
The Sonoma County Local News Initiative Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.