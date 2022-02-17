While Sonoma County lifted the universal mask mandate for indoor public settings on Feb. 16 in alignment with several other Bay Area counties and the State of California, county health officials are continuing to strongly recommend that everyone wear surgical or KN95 masks while in most indoor public settings.
Unvaccinated individuals over the age of 2 are still required to wear masks in all indoor public settings, according to a press release from the County of Sonoma.
County schools will also still be requiring K-12 students to continue to wear masks indoors and adults are required to wear masks indoors when sharing spaces with students, according to the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE).
“I know that everyone is desperate to return to normal life, but we do still have a ways to go,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said during a Wednesday afternoon community COVID briefing. “I want to emphasize that people can and should continue to wear masks around others even if it’s not mandated. There’s a high recommendation that everyone should mask indoors in public settings in order to protect themselves. their family and their community.”
Mase said businesses like entertainment venues and restaurants still retain the right to decide for themselves if they not only want to require masks, but whether they want to require vaccination or a negative test for entry.
Mase also recommended masks for seniors, essential workers and for people with higher risk for COVID.
Masking in schools
As for masking in schools, SCOE Director of Communications Eric Wittmershaus said schools are still requiring masks for a number of reasons.
Public schoolchildren are considered a protected class of people and are in the care of the state while in school. Additionally, children, particularly those ages 5 to 11, are vaccinated at much lower rates than the general population and school populations spend a lot of time in close proximity to one another.
According to Wittmershaus, kids can still get sick from COVID-19 even though they’re at less of a risk for severe COVID outcomes than adults. Sonoma County has experienced several dozen child hospitalizations and at least one death among children due to COVID.
The State of California will be reviewing school masking guidelines and other measures on Feb. 28, yet it’s still unclear whether there will be any major mandate changes.
According to Sonoma County epidemiologist Kate Pack, overall, the risk of COVID transmission is decreasing with case rates down from a peak of 249 new cases per day per 100,000 people.
“I’m really happy to say that our new cases have dropped down to 46 new cases per day per 100,000. That’s a dramatic drop, and all indications are that cases will continue to decrease in the coming week. Our hospitalizations have also plateaued and are decreasing. We’re definitely going in the right direction,” Mase said.
COVID-related hospitalizations remain elevated but are also declining. Fifty-seven COVID-positive patients are currently hospitalized in Sonoma County with eight in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Health officials reminded folks about the importance of staying up to date on vaccinations, meaning receiving a third dose if eligible.
Pack said 62.6% of current eligible 12+ year-olds have received their booster dose and 73.5% of eligible adults 50+ have received a booster dose.
According to Sonoma County Vaccine Chief Dr. Urmila Shende, 80% of Sonoma County residents five and older are now fully vaccinated and 88% are partially vaccinated. She said they’re on track for administering the one millionth dose next week.
Pack and Shende said the vaccine has a role in reducing transmission and preventing severe outcomes. According to Pack, unvaccinated people are 2.3 times more likely to get infected with COVID and are 14.3 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID. Unvaccinated individuals are 11.5 times more likely to die from COVID.
