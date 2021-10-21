As Sonoma County looks forward to vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds once COVID-19 vaccines get approved for the age group, equity is to remain key to the rollout.
In preparation to vaccinate the group expected to become eligible soon, the county plans to set up school-based clinics and sites located where there are higher case rates and English-learning communities.
COVID-19 Vaccine Chief Dr. Urmila Shende stated that almost 80% of those currently eligible, aged 12 and older, have been vaccinated against the virus. According to Kate Pack, chief epidemiologist, vaccination rates are increasing but fewer of the Latinx, Native American and multiracial populations are fully vaccinated.
Denia Candela, the county health department’s equity program manager, shared some lessons learned over the 18 months since the county kicked off its equity framework plan with community members then called the Latinx Health Work Group.
“The main one is ensuring that our processes are centered around those who have ears and eyes towards the communities that we’re trying to reach,” she said. Community insight as well as data can help with decide what schools will have COVID-19-related services.
The equity program manager stated that one main focus is to strengthen its communication strategies, “and talking about which messages are more helpful to communities that have the least access to information.” Charlas, translated into English as conversations or chats, are a powerful approach to educating around vaccines and easing uncertainty, she and CURA Project Director Javi Cabrera-Rosales said.
Candela said the vaccine planning team has been working with the Sonoma County Office of Education and Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment to do this, which she described as “a model that’s derived from community organizers in Central Valley.”
In terms of overall communication, “Promotoras have been a critical and vital source for this through the county. And although our system is not perfect, we’re beginning to create avenues for the community to have a voice at the table,” she said.
The CURA Project works to support low-income, Latinx and Indigenous locals get access to COVID-19-related services, but Cabrera-Rosales brought up that the organization also provides emergency financial assistance and other resources with eligibility requirements on its website.
The CURA Project recently began a small pilot program to provide antigen-rapid testing for community members, offering free testing and walk-ins for people who may not be able to pay for that in stores or otherwise access it. The organization also helps connect people to testing and vaccines over the phone.
Currently, the CURA Project partners with more than 10 community-based organizations and focuses on providing pop-up vaccination clinics in a culturally relevant and welcoming way, which often involves food, dancing, art for people to bring their whole families and charlas.
The organization comes out to school vaccine clinics and others in the county, largely serving community members directly in Spanish.
“We all know that within our communities, within our culture, there are challenges in accessing or thinking about how to access vaccines or even wanting to,” Cabrera-Rosales said. “And so we address that by having conversations and not pressuring, but being able to create spaces for sharing facts and having deeper discussions about the challenges folks are having in relation to getting the vaccine.”
Stephanie Manieri, Latino Service Providers’ (LSP) program director, said the organization is also working on community engagement with a team going to various schools to provide presence and resources at school vaccination clinics, as well as popping up at community events like la pulga de Sebastopol, the flea market.
LSP is also providing a youth promotores internship, teaching youth about health disparities and connecting with local Latinx communities about issues influencing their health outcomes, she said. Another main effort of LSP is finding how to support and sustain community health workers who have been instrumental in creating health care access through the pandemic, Manieri said. She stated the organization plays a lead role in building a collaborative for different community organizations focusing on health equity issues and potential COVID-9 response solutions in Sonoma County.
Candela said the county still supports organizations pushing for access, like the Raizes Collective, the Pacific Islander Task Force, the Community Urgent Response and Aid (CURA) Project, the Coordinated Outreach Collaborative and others.
“This allows us to center cultural sensitivity at the forefront of our planning process. We’re starting to shift towards an upstream approach, and it is important that we are in alignment with the experts who are doing this work everyday,” she said.
Another lesson learned is that “when we explicitly value the voices of the community, we design different strategies that lead to better outcomes for our Black, Indigenous people of color in this county,” along with not viewing any community as a monolith, according to Candela.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.