Sonoma County voters who plan to vote at their assigned polling place for the Sept. 14 election will need to bring the ballot they received in the mail to exchange it for an official polling place ballot.
If they do not, they will be offered a provisional ballot, which will be reviewed by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office after Election Day to ensure that the voter has not already submitted a vote-by-mail ballot.
Due to a new state law and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, every active registered voter in the state of California is now being mailed a ballot for this election regardless of whether they are signed up to vote that way.
Voters also have the option of voting in-person at the registrar of voters office during normal business hours between now and the closing of the polls at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The registrar of voters is also reminding people that voting by mail is safe and convenient and that vote-by-mail ballots do not have to be returned in the mail.
“We have 20 secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week until 8 p.m. on Election Day,“ Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Marie Proto said in a press release. “Depositing your ballot at an official drop box is very safe. Not only is each drop box physically secure, but we have strict chain of custody procedures in place requiring two ballot retrievers to unlock, count, document and secure the ballots from each drop box on the team’s route.”
Vote-by-mail ballots may also be returned to any polling place on Election Day, Sept. 14, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
A list of all drop boxes and polling places is available atsonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.
For questions, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org, or visit the registrar of voters office at 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays).
