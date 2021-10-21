When conserving greywater comes to mind, you may think about simply putting a bucket in the shower to collect water to use in your garden. However, more complex systems can be easily used to better irrigate yards in the form of setting up laundry greywater systems, or creating a branched drain greywater system.
Daily Acts, a Petaluma-based nonprofit that runs holistic education programs for Sonoma County residents, held an introduction to greywater webinar on Oct. 14 in collaboration with Sonoma Water and Greywater Action.
The presentation covered the basics of greywater reuse, popular greywater systems, health and safety considerations and how to best utilize greywater systems for outdoor irrigation.
According to Laura Allen, a founding member of the Greywater Action group who led the webinar, about 50% of residential water is used for irrigation, which is why using greywater for irrigation is a good conservation tool.
“Greywater can save between 16% and 40% of water use and that is a pretty wide range. The reason is with different homes that are already built, sometimes you can’t access your greywater. Showers are a great source of greywater, but sometimes the pipes are buried,” Allen said.
Californians produce about 1 billion gallons of greywater everyday, according to Allen’s presentation, and greywater that is used for irrigation comes from four main sources: washing machines, showers, tubs and bathroom sinks.
Top loading washing machines produce between 30 to 50 gallons of greywater per load and front loading washing machines produce between 15 to 25 gallons of greywater per load.
A top loader can distribute greywater across 20 different areas in a yard and a front loader can distribute water to about eight different areas across a yard.
Greywater can also be sourced from showers, tubs and bathroom sinks. Kitchen sink greywater cannot be used though since it’s not as clean of a greywater source and can carry food scraps and debris.
Greywater system options
The most basic greywater system is the laundry system. Since washing machines are already set up to drain when they complete the washing cycle, an irrigation tube can be connected and run outside to water plants.
It costs about $150 to $250 in parts and if you’re the home improvement or DIY type, then it can be fairly easy to install it yourself. Professional installation runs about $700 to $2,500.
For renters who want to create a laundry greywater system, but don’t want to alter their unit, Allen said if you have a laundry room with a window you can snake a pipe out the window and place a bucket underneath outside to collect and use the greywater.
Greywater systems that are more intricate, such as branched drains systems, often require alteration to the drain line to access the greywater and additional infrastructure. These complex systems also often require a permit, according to Allen.
A branched drain system that uses shower or tub water involves a backwater valve, flow splitters and a flow diverter that can divert the water to multiple areas across a yard.
Branched systems are typically more costly in terms of parts and installation and since it’s a bit more complicated to set up, a professional installer is often required.
Branched systems can cost between $250 and $500 in parts and between $800 and $4,000 in labor.
If you have a hilly yard, you may have to install a pump system for the greywater in order to get it uphill.
With a pump system, a special valve directs the greywater to a tank. The unfiltered greywater — it is possible to get greywater filters, although maintenance can be costly and they require frequent cleaning — is then pumped out to the landscape through various pipe outlets.
The system does require an electrical outlet since it uses electricity and the permitting process is more rigorous.
How to best use greywater systems
To make the most out of a greywater system, it’s a good idea to think about what you want to water and how to lay out your garden.
For instance, low-water native plants are always good candidates for greywater irrigation as well as fruit trees and perennials. Additionally, a rainwater catchment system can be used in conjunction with greywater in order to water privacy screening plants or other plants.
When preparing an area for greywater, for instance a row of fruit trees, Allen said it’s important to set up a mulch basin around each tree or plant.
Mulch acts as a sort of greywater filtration system and can soak up and retain the water that’s distributed. Mulch also prevents pooling and runoff.
Allen said a greywater irrigated landscape may look a bit different than your typical garden and added that greywater for lawn irrigation isn’t the most efficient way to use it.
“Trees and plants and all of these things outdoors do not need the same quality of water as we do, so that’s why greywater is such a great source. It can be used in our home and then sent right out into our landscapes with some considerations,” Allen said. “Greywater is going to allow us to have lush, productive, lovely landscapes that don’t need potable water. The landscapes are going to look different than maybe what yours has looked like in the past, but you will be able to grow lovely plants.”
Things to keep in mind
There are few important things to keep in mind when setting up and using a greywater system. It may be obvious, but it’s worth noting that greywater is not for human consumption and cannot be allowed to pool or runoff into a storm drain.
“Greywater is not potable,” Allen said.
For this reason, greywater should not be used to irrigate root crops, such as carrots, or crops that touch the soil, like lettuce. Fruit trees and vines are good candidates for greywater use because their crops don’t grow in or touch the soil.
If you have a laundry greywater system, then it’s important to use plant friendly products that don’t contain salt, boron or chlorine. Bleach and sodium based washing machine detergents can get into the greywater and aren't great for plants. Instead, use organic detergents or hydrogen peroxide instead of bleach.
If you have a shower or tub system, then you may want to avoid dying your hair in the shower or tub since hair dyes aren’t good for plants either. Alternatively, you can add a diverter valve to your laundry or shower system, which allows you to control the flow of greywater either to your landscape, or sewer, that way you can worry less about what detergent or hair dye you use.
Finally, more complex systems, like pump greywater systems, require backflow prevention for water health and safety purposes.
