The California Division of Water Rights announced today the temporary suspension of certain water right curtailments, including the lower Russian River curtailment, in the Russian River watershed.
The announcement comes after a review of hydrologic forecasts and real-time data as a series of cold-fronts brings much needed rain to the region.
The lower Russian River curtailment suspension went into effect at midnight. The lower Russian River watershed includes the area of the watershed that drains toward Dry Creek or the Russian River downstream of its confluence with Dry Creek.
The division of water rights also anticipates announcing a suspension of certain water curtailments in the upper Russian River as early as Friday, Oct. 22.
According to the division of water rights notice, “The Emergency Regulation requires that curtailments remain in place until storage releases are no longer necessary for maintaining flows downstream of the lake. Fortunately, the storms currently forecasted for the Russian River watershed are anticipated to increase inflows to Lake Mendocino and decrease the need for storage releases.”
The notice states that temporary curtailment suspensions are likely to last until at least Nov. 1. Division staff will continue to reevaluate the suspensions as forecasts and conditions change.
Because of the dynamic conditions, water right holders should continue to monitor the Russian River Drought Response webpage for announcements on the latest status, according to the notice.
Should dry conditions return, curtailment suspension may end and water right holders would again be subject to curtailments.
