West county and lower Russian River residents came out to the downtown Guerneville pedestrian bridge on Friday evening, March 11, in a show of support for Ukraine as Russia continues its bloody assault against the country.
Residents donned yellow and blue, some wore the Ukrainian flag and others handed out sunflowers as the Guerneville pedestrian bridge became the third bridge over the Russian River to be lighted in yellow and blue.
The event was organized by the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and the Lower Russian River Municipal Advisory Council in partnership with the City of Healdsburg and the County of Sonoma.
During the rally, chamber of commerce members handed out Ukraine flag stickers for supporters to wear. Guerneville residents Andrew and Mila Lasser were sporting the stickers and attended the rally with their two dogs.
Mila is from Odessa, a port city with over 1 million people. Located in southern Ukraine on the Black Sea, Odessa is the third most populous city in Ukraine. Mila’s mother, sister and brother-in-law are in Odessa.
“Fortunately, they are not in the metropolitan area, they are in the suburb and so it’s not a primary target, but the war is there and present. People have died in Odessa. We’re completely overwhelmed from the time that we wake up to the time that we go to sleep, worrying about what’s going to become of her family,” Andrew said.
Mila said people are hiding under their homes since it’s difficult to leave the country.
“In Odessa we speak Russian and it’s mostly a Russian community. I’ve lived in America for 22 years and for me, I have a lot of Russian friends and a lot of Russian people are sad too. We really don’t understand it,” Mila said “Odessa is a very special city. It’s a community of many different people. I hope they’re not going to bomb them because it is a very beautiful city. We pray for peace.”
Mary Caponio, a Jenner resident, attended the rally with her own hand-crafted Ukrainian flag.
“I just cry when I watch the news. Yesterday, I couldn’t take it,” she said.
Caponio said she took a walk on the beach and recalled hearing plans of a rally in Guerneville on the local news and thought, “I got to do something.” In an effort to tell more people about the rally, she made fliers and posted them up around the community.
While Caponio doesn’t personally know anyone in Ukraine, her neighbor is from Ukraine and so she brought her clothes and extra goods. “I went over there, and she was heartbroken. Her mother lives with her and her mother is just beside herself with grief,” Caponio said.
“It’s just really heartbreaking,” she said of the situation.
District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins attended the rally with her family. Each family member wore a Ukrainian flag and her two daughters handed out sunflowers.
“In West County, we know the power of community. We know the power of taking care of each other when times are tough. We’ve been through floods and fires and it’s nothing like what’s happening in Ukraine, but being inspired by them coming together in community, it just seemed like a great opportunity for us to come out and show support for democracy and also come together,” Hopkins told SoCoNews.
The event also featured several speakers including Russian River Chamber board member Laura Tew, Hopkins and Forgotten Felines executive director, Pip Marquez de la Plata.
“On behalf of our board and our community, I’d like to thank you all for coming out in unison as we acknowledge the importance of what is happening to the Ukrainian people. We are thankful for the opportunity to have our bridge on the Russian River lit,” Tew said.
Tew urged the people in attendance to take a moment of silence, take a deep breath and to think upon the phrase, “peace be with us all.”
“This war in Ukraine is an assault on what we all believe in as a country, as a community, and as people who don’t like to see other people needlessly killed and maimed. This lighting of the bridge may be a symbolic gesture, but it is a symbolic gesture that can matter to the people of Ukraine. Three bridges have now been lit over the Russian River,” said Marquez de la Plata. The Healdsburg Memorial Bridge was lit on Feb. 28 and the Monte Rio bridge was lit on March 9.
Marquez de la Plata’s organization is aiming to raise funds for a truck that can be used in Ukraine to help shelters and animals in war torn zones.
Mike, who owns the new bookstore in downtown Guerneville, is featuring books by Ukrainian writers. All of the funds from these books that are sold will go to help support Ukraine. Russian River Books & Letters is located at 14045 Armstrong Woods Road.
“I know that this feels really powerless. You’re watching suffering happening halfway around the world. I just have three requests of you tonight. One is if you have the ability, if you have the financial ability to donate to one of the nonprofit organizations that are providing services for refugees, that are taking care of those folks who have fled their lives in some cases with only the clothes on their backs,” Hopkins said, addressing the crowd. “Number two, we know what tough times look like in this county and in the Russian River and we know that there’s nothing more important than taking care of each other. If you have it in your heart, if you have it in your pocketbook, if you donate to one of our awesome local nonprofits, that’s what makes us resilient, whether it’s flood that we’re facing or fire that we’re facing.”
She said that’s what’s inspiring, watching people’s courage and how they take care of each other and watching them have pride in the place that they live in.
Lastly, she said, “It’s not going to be a rally if you don’t have a chant and I feel like there’s one chant that’s really appropriate … show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like.”
The crowd joined in to chant with her as the sun set and the blue and yellow lights from the bridge cast a glow on the scene of unity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.