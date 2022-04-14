This Easter weekend several egg hunts put on by local service clubs are back for families and children to enjoy. North Sonoma County and west county have options people can choose from.
Windsor
Looking at north county, in Windsor, the Kiwanis Club of Windsor is hosting its annual egg hunt at Windsor High School. Kids ages nine and under can participate. The hunt is free and begins at 10 a.m. Windsor Kiwanis' Easter bunny will arrive an hour before the Easter egg hunt begins, ready to take photos with kids at 9 a.m.
Healdsburg
The Rotary Club of Healdsburg is hosting its annual Easter Egg Scramble on April 16 at 9 a.m. at Fitch Mountain School. There will be a bike raffle with three different bikes to give.
Cloverdale
In Cloverdale, the Cloverdale Lions Club will host their Easter egg hunt across three Jefferson Elementary fields also on Saturday. Chairman Mike Nicholls said pictures with the Easter bunny will begin at 9 a.m. and people must bring their own camera. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m.
“We have over 1,900 eggs in three different fields (for kids in) preschool through third grade,” Nicholls said.
“There are mystery eggs hidden on each field for prizes. Depending on weather, 4-H is supposed to be on hand with small animals,” he said.
Sebastopol
In west county, the Kiwanis Club of Sebastopol is hosting its annual egg hunt too. There will be music by Peacetown, activities, photos with the Easter Bunny, and children are asked to bring their Easter baskets. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. at Ives Park located on 7400 Willow St.
“We’re excited the event is back this year after the long COVID hiatus,” said Sebastopol Kiwanis member Philena Chantha. “Peacetown is providing the music and the other local sponsors are supporting the event with games and giveaways for the kiddos.”
