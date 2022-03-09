NWS wind advisory March 9
Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for the North and East Bay mountains beginning Wednesday night, March 9, and going into Thursday. According NWS, winds are expected to be in the 25-35 mph range, with gusts up to 55 mph. 

Winds are expected to begin around midnight Wednesday night and end Thursday morning around 10 a.m. NWS is advising people to secure loose outdoor objects and stay clear of potential downed trees or power lines.

Along the coast wind gusts are expected to be 30-35 mph.

Tags

Managing Editor

Zoë Strickland is the managing editor of SoCoNews. Zoë has a passion for small towns and writing articles about the people who live in them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.