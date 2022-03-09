The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind advisory for the North and East Bay mountains beginning Wednesday night, March 9, and going into Thursday. According NWS, winds are expected to be in the 25-35 mph range, with gusts up to 55 mph.
Winds are expected to begin around midnight Wednesday night and end Thursday morning around 10 a.m. NWS is advising people to secure loose outdoor objects and stay clear of potential downed trees or power lines.
Along the coast wind gusts are expected to be 30-35 mph.
Look for breezy conditions this evening into Thursday with stronger gusts in the North and East Bay Hills. Colder temps arrive for Thursday night with frost and freezing temps possible for some inland areas. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZVm7yab4Ra— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2022
