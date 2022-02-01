Sonoma County is included in a high wind alert issued by the National Weather Service — select areas throughout the county are under a high wind warning, while others are under a wind advisory, all lasting through Thursday.
The strong wind alert as a whole is being issued for most of the Bay Area. Northerly winds are predicted to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph. Gusts over 2,500 feet could be over 70 mph.
The National Weather Service is encouraging people to secure loose outdoor objects and structures, and keep an eye out for downed trees.
Heads up Bay Area! It's going to be windy. Especially in the hills and mountains. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph are possible through Thursday so watch out for downed limbs and power lines. Please drive carefully and stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/7xcq9KgwBo— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2022
Peak winds are expected to be Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with Tuesday night gusts in Geyserville anticipated to be in the 40 mph range.
🌬We've been talking about the potential for strong winds lately. Here's a look at one of our computer models showing the strong winds developing over the North Bay. This model shows gusts >60 mph in the hills. Peak winds will be Tuesday night/early Wednesday #cawx pic.twitter.com/1yqJmFQf6a— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 1, 2022
