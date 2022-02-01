NWS wind advisory
Graphic courtesy National Weather Service Bay Area

Sonoma County is included in a high wind alert issued by the National Weather Service — select areas throughout the county are under a high wind warning, while others are under a wind advisory, all lasting through Thursday.

The strong wind alert as a whole is being issued for most of the Bay Area. Northerly winds are predicted to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 65 mph. Gusts over 2,500 feet could be over 70 mph.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to secure loose outdoor objects and structures, and keep an eye out for downed trees.

Peak winds are expected to be Tuesday night and early Wednesday, with Tuesday night gusts in Geyserville anticipated to be in the 40 mph range.

Managing Editor

Zoë Strickland is the managing editor of SoCoNews. Zoë has a passion for small towns and writing articles about the people who live in them. When she’s not reporting, Zoë is passionate about baking, coffee and tending to plants.

