Last year Windsor couple Tory and Jesse Crowder decided to spread some holiday cheer and purchase Christmas trees for a few families who couldn’t afford one. After posting about their plan — dubbed Operation Christmas Tree — on social media, requests for trees came flooding in. This year, Operation Christmas Tree is now an official nonprofit organization and the couple hopes to serve 800 families across Sonoma County by providing fully decorated Christmas trees this holiday season.
“My husband and I started last year just out of a simple idea after shopping for our own Christmas tree and seeing how expensive it was,” Crowder said. “We paid $180 for our tree last year and even the cheaper trees were still in the hundreds. Living in Sonoma County is expensive. You could be working a job and getting by but you might be living paycheck-to-paycheck and any added expense is just not feasible.”
Crowder, who works a full time job as a winery marketing director in addition to running the tree program, said she and her husband were concerned, and wondered how families suffering through hardships and the pandemic could even afford to purchase a tree.
“We just know how much joy a tree brings to our home every year,” said. She wanted to bring that same joy to families, individuals and seniors who may not be able to afford a Christmas tree.
As the couple was thinking about how they could help people in need of a tree, they decided that instead of buying each other presents they would buy a few Christmas trees and donate them to some local families.
“My husband and I agreed, let's not give each other gifts this year. Let’s just give 10 Christmas trees to our community and that will be our presents for each other for the year. I posted on a Windsor community page and by the next morning I think we had 30 people asking for trees,” Crowder said.
However, 30 trees wasn’t in their budget. Crowder’s husband worked at a tree farm every year while growing up in Guerneville in order to earn a tree for his low-income family and it was important to him to give trees to people in need.
According to Crowder, he said “We have to buy these 30 trees. We need to make it happen.”
Crowder said they made it happen — they went to Costco because they had the best deal on noble firs and they bought 30 trees. By the time they got home that day a “ton more” requests for trees had come in.
“In that moment we realized the need was greater than we ever imagined and at that point we could not do it without help from the community, so we started to engage the community and we started with our family and friends to raise money to be able to afford more trees,” Crowder said. “We also quickly realized that a lot of these people who couldn’t afford trees a lot of them had never had a tree so they didn’t have stands, they didn’t have decorations, they didn’t have lights, so we needed money for those things.”
In an effort to raise money for trees, lights, stands and decorations, the Crowders tried to spread the work on social media and slowly but surely, people started to share their posts.
Crowder said people in Windsor, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa really stepped forward to help whether it was making donations or volunteering to help deliver trees to families.
“At that point we weren’t a nonprofit, so we were getting whatever we could get. People could bring donations, they were bringing them to my house and my backyard looked like a tree farm, but then Costco ran out of trees and we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Crowder said.
Crowder and her husband then connected with Mark’s Tree Lot in Santa Rosa, a Christmas tree business run by Mark Lazzini, and he offered to discount their trees at wholesale price for Operation Christmas Tree.
With the help of friends, family and volunteers, the ambitious couple delivered the trees and decorations to the families’ homes. Crowder said they soon realized that food insecurity was also a big issue for many of the program participants.
“Once we got the trees going and we were getting enough trees we started to reach out and turned the focus to food. We wanted to be able to provide these families with a hot meal on Christmas Eve,” she said.
For this program, they looked for donors to sponsor the meal or to deliver the meal and for donations so they could purchase meals. They also started doing gift sponsorships so those who got trees could get presents underneath their tree.
Last year they ended up giving away 216 Christmas trees and around 70 meals and gifts.
“The community totally made it happen and really brought on the spirit of Christmas,” Crowder said. “We started the day after Thanksgiving and it was right after an election that had our whole country divided more than ever and in that time it couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said of the tree giveaway. “It was like for that moment in time, this little blip of time, nobody cared about who you voted for — it was all about coming together to help the community that we live in. For me, bringing joy to these families was amazing, but second to that was seeing our community come together. It was really special.”
That same year Tory and Jesse Crowder were nominated for and won the December 2020 Press Democrat Spirit Award.
This year, now as a 501c3, they are setting up a Christmas tree farm at Haystack Farm in Sonoma. The farm is a working farm that grows acres of vegetables, which are then donated to Farm to Pantry, the Ceres Project and other local nonprofits. The farm also grows flowers which are donated to senior homes, cancer patients, Farm to Pantry and various organizations.
“It’s a charitable farm and they underwrote part of the property for us to build a tree farm this year,” Crowder said.
People who sign up for a tree can visit the tree farm, which is located just outside the city of Sonoma, and pick out a tree. While at the farm, folks can also pick out tree decorations and enjoy some sweet treats like hot chocolate and cookies. There will also be Community Supported Agriculture boxes available from from Farm to Pantry and Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the farm this weekend, Dec. 4.
Crowder said for many people who visit the farm, a Christmas tree isn’t a necessity — keeping the lights on or buying groceries is — but Operation Christmas Tree provides that special tree to people who may be struggling.
She said if they can raise enough money this year they will seek gift sponsors and provide meals.
The tree farm will be open until Dec. 19 as long as they still have trees. To sign up to get a tree or to volunteer, visit their website (which is available in both English and Spanish).
“Please note, given how many requests we may receive, submitting an application is no guarantee that you will receive a tree. But we are going to accommodate as many requests as we can,” notes the Operation Christmas Tree website.
