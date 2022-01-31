For Alejandra Garcia, of Cloverdale, and Sarahi Hernandez, of Windsor, being able to experience the Youth Promotores Internship Program from Latino Service Providers was both personally rewarding as well as a way to give back.
Garcia and Hernandez come from different cities in Sonoma County but have both been able to enrich their community and themselves by being a part of this program — a win-win situation that they both speak highly of.
The Latino Service Providers has been around since 1989. Though it has had different areas of focus, Stephanie Manieri, director of programs, said the focus today is responding to community needs and finding resources. The Youth Promotores Internship Program is focused on youth workforce development and leadership development — a way to show Latinx youth that work opportunities are available while also helping their community. The program started in 2017 under a statewide program called The California Reducing Disparities Project.
According to Manieri, Latino Service Providers was one of only 32 organizations across the state to be awarded funds to implement the internship model. Since its start, 168 students have graduated. It began with 12 and is currently at 66, this year. The internship consists of different tracks which include destigmatizing mental health, emergency preparedness, climate action and housing, “Really bringing in the community into conversations around why it's important to take care of our environment. Focusing on the resiliency of our community, we know that we have practices in our culture that make us very sensitive to our environment,” Manieri said.
“That's what the promotores is focused on. Utilizing what we already know our community does to protect our environment,” she said.
At the same time, the program is attempting to get youth exposed to different careers as well as teaching them the importance of advocacy. Interns aged 16 to 25 can be a part of the program for two years but in their third year, a pipeline workforce development program is available. Recruitment comes from social media, other organizations getting the word out and teachers and counselors as well. Word of mouth has been exponential for the program to be well known.
“What we're doing with our youth is quite different and quite special. A lot of community health worker programs focused on adults, college-aged folks — the standard junior college used to have a community health worker certificate program. So, you could go through their program, get a certificate and work as a community health worker. That program no longer exists so we've lost that in Sonoma County. Our program is very unique in that we're training youth to be community health workers because we know that they have a lot of influence, at school, at home with their friends, a lot of our youth are first-generation college students, they're the oldest in their families,” Manieri said.
The interns tell Manieri and her partners what they want to work on, they self-select their tracks and through a process design a community project. They are provided the training, resources and compensation since it is a paid internship program.
“The point of this is to really provide a space where other youth can get resources, they can spend some time practicing self-care, they can learn about mental health and why it's important to talk about mental health. They tell us what they want to do and then provide the resources,” she said.
Garcia, 18, is currently a youth promotora lead, helping younger promotores. When she first started the program, she worked with the Red Cross making infographics and videos in Spanish to explain how people could be prepared for emergencies. Garcia said the promotora lead she had when she first joined inspired her to come back.
“She really inspired me because of how hardworking she was. I just know that she was really helpful to me and she really made the whole process of my group and I doing our projects way easier. I wanted to come back because I wanted to serve a group that same way. I feel like it was really rewarding,” Garcia said.
Not only was she inspired by her, but Garcia added she felt more knowledgeable and felt she developed professionally in multiple skills.
“I knew I wanted to help my community, but this program was more of a realistic way. It was just giving me everything I needed right then and there. They really let the students lead their projects the way they want to. I thought that was super powerful,” she said.
“My favorite part is just seeing all these motivated individuals coming together to have one common goal, which is serving the community and changing the world one little step at a time in the way that they want it, starting off with a small scale, like their neighborhoods or their community,” Garcia said.
Another one of her biggest motivators to continue the program was the feeling of empowerment she found through the people she met and events she attended.
“I feel like every event that I've done for Latino Service Providers has led me to networking skills that I didn't think I had because I was too young or something. They really empowered me to open up all my opportunities, no matter how old or unqualified I thought I was,” Garcia said. In the future, she would like to pursue a career in civic engagement. The first time she mentioned her interest in civic engagement, someone immediately sent her information on programs to help her develop into that career path.
“That's what really amazed me — I could just find people that could really help me out through anything I wanted in life. They definitely opened your eyes and they inspired me personally to kind of fight for a little bit more equity for our Latinx community,” she said.
Hernandez, 20, is currently working closely with Santa Rosa Community Health. Hernandez has helped with vaccine pop-ups and has received training on how to administer COVID-19 tests. She is certified as a community health worker and worked tirelessly her first year on projects surrounding mental health, a topic she is passionate about. She is certified in youth mental health first aid. Hernandez joined Latino Service Providers’ program when she was 17.
“I think that this program helps a lot of young adults really learn more about the community and its needs. It allows them to be so involved, and to gain so much experience that by the time you're 20, like me, you're already certified in so many different things like mental health, first aid, suicide prevention and community health work,” Hernandez said.
When she first started the program, Hernandez said she was shy. She did not want to talk or participate because of her shyness. Now, she is a different person.
“You're equipped with so many skills. This program teaches you how to do public speaking, how to work on presentations, it teaches you that you shouldn't be afraid to speak up, that you should be vocal, it teaches you about mental health, it teaches you about public health. It opens a lot of doors for you to really learn about what it is that you want to learn. But it also opens many doors for you to learn about your own capabilities,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.