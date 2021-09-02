Incoming animals
Aug. 25: A female, white Maltese/mix was found on Powell Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Aug. 25: Bubba, male brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Aug. 26: Potatoes, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Aug. 27: Rick Catsely, a male black cat, was adopted.
Aug. 28: Nimbus, a female brown tabby/white cat, was adopted.
Aug. 28: Taz, a male black/white McNab mix dog, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Aug. 25: The female white Maltese/mix that was found was reclaimed by her owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.