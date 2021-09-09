Incoming animals
Sept. 4: A male, grey/brown Yorkshire Terrier was found on Vista Via Drive and Powell Avenue.
Sept. 4: A male, black/grey Australian Cattle dog/mix was found on S. Fitch Mountain Road and Heron Drive.
Adopted animals
Aug. 30: S’mores, a male dwarf hamster, was adopted.
Aug. 30: Mallow, a female dwarf hamster, was adopted.
Aug. 30: Penelope, a female grey cat, was adopted.
Sept. 3: Mario and Luigi, two male black/white kittens, were adopted.
Sept. 4: Benny, a male black/white kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 4: Jean, a female black cat, was adopted.
Sept. 4: Savannah, a female brown tabby cat, was adopted.
