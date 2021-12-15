Adopted animals
Dec. 6: Oyster, a male dwarf hamster, was adopted.
Dec. 6: Bishop, a male black shepherd/mix puppy, was adopted.
Dec. 6: Little Boo, a female black/white kitten, was adopted.
Dec. 7: King and Prince, two male Chihuahua/terrier mix dogs, were adopted.
Dec. 8: Jimmy, a male orange tabby cat, was adopted.
