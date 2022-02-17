Incoming stray animals
Feb. 6: A female stray rabbit was found on Johnson Street .
A female Chihuahua was found on 2nd Street.
A male Chihuahua was found on 2nd Street.
Feb. 10: A male Belgian Malinois dog was found on Tee Drive.
A female hound dog was found on Healdsburg Avenue.
A female pitbull was found on Vine Street.
Adopted animals
Feb. 7: Luna, a black and white pitbull mix, was adopted.
Feb. 9: Juniper, a guinea pig, was adopted.
Tigger, a female tabby cat, was adopted.
Feb. 12: Harley, a female miniature pinscher, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Feb. 7: The female black and white rabbit was reclaimed by their owner.
