Incoming animals
Jan. 12: A male, black/white Pit Bull mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Powell Avenue.
Jan. 12: A female, black/brown and white Pit Bull mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Piper Street.
Jan. 15: A male, white/black English Spot rabbit was found on Prince Avenue and Powell Avenue.
Adopted animals
Jan. 13: Purdy, a female Blue Heeler/mix, was adopted.
Jan. 14: Obi and Yoda, two male grey cats, were adopted.
Jan. 14: Adela, a female Pit Bull/mix, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Jan. 12: The male, black/white Pit Bull mix was returned to their owner.
Jan. 13: The female, black/brown and white Pit Bull mix was returned to their owner.
Jan. 15: The male, white/black English Spot rabbit was returned to their owner.
