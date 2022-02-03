Incoming stray animals
Jan. 25: A female brown tabby cat was found on Healdsburg Avenue.
Jan. 25: A female torti/tabby cat was found on Healdsburg Avenue.
Jan. 27: A female senior Chihuahua was found on Grove Street.
Jan. 28: A male black and white cat was found on Daisy Street.
Adopted animals
Jan. 24: Parker, a male Pekingese mix dog, was adopted.
Jan. 27: Tarzan, a male white and grey domestic shorthair cat, was adopted.
Jan. 29: Bom Bom, a male Abyssinian guinea pig, was adopted.
