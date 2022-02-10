Incoming stray animals
Jan. 30: A male grey and white cat was found on Daisy Street.
Feb. 1: A male black domestic shorthair cat was found on Daisy street.
Feb. 3: A male husky was found on Healdsburg Avenue.
Feb. 4: A female Chihuahua mix was found on Plaza Street.
Adopted animals
Jan. 31: Samuel, a male terrier mix, was adopted.
Jen, a male terrier puppy, was adopted.
Chamberlin, a male terrier puppy, was adopted.
Aughra, a female terrier puppy, was adopted.
Puddles, a male terrier mix, was adopted.
Feb. 1: Dumpling, a female orange tabby cat, was adopted.
Kira, a female terrier puppy, was adopted.
Feb. 2: Urzah, a female terrier puppy, was adopted.
Feb. 3: Sora, a female black tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
Feb. 4: Hazel, a female tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
Feb. 5: Big Ben, a male black cat, was adopted.
Little Ben, a male black cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Feb. 4: A female Chihuahua Mix was reclaimed.
