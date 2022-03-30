Incoming animals
March 23: A stray male black lab was found on Foss Creek Circle.
Adopted animals
March 26: Samantha, a female grey domestic shorthaired cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
March 23: The stray black lab was reclaimed by their owner.
