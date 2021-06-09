healdsburg animal shelter
Photo courtesy Humane Society of Sonoma County

Incoming animals

May 31: A female, black/white cat was found on University Avenue and Powell Avenue and brought in as a stray.

June 2: Two male, black kittens were found on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane and brought in as strays.

Adopted animals

June 1: Bubba, a male black/white cat, was adopted.

June 2: Quinn, a female black/white Labrador/Pit Bull mix, was adopted.

June 4: Logan, a male grey kitten, was adopted. 

June 4: Lilah, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted. 

June 5: Cooper, a male black kitten, was adopted. 

June 5: Frida Kahlo, a female calico cat, was adopted.

Reclaimed animals

June 1: The female, black/white cat was reclaimed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.