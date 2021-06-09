Incoming animals
May 31: A female, black/white cat was found on University Avenue and Powell Avenue and brought in as a stray.
June 2: Two male, black kittens were found on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane and brought in as strays.
Adopted animals
June 1: Bubba, a male black/white cat, was adopted.
June 2: Quinn, a female black/white Labrador/Pit Bull mix, was adopted.
June 4: Logan, a male grey kitten, was adopted.
June 4: Lilah, a female brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
June 5: Cooper, a male black kitten, was adopted.
June 5: Frida Kahlo, a female calico cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
June 1: The female, black/white cat was reclaimed.
