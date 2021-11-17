Incoming animals
Nov. 8: A female, black/tan, Doberman/Shepherd mix was found on Healdsburg Avenue and Mill Street.
Nov. 8: A male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was found on Kennedy Lane and Presidential Circle.
Nov. 10: A female, Rhode Island Red chicken was found on Powell Avenue and University Avenue.
Adopted animals
Nov. 8: Boris, a male white/black cat, was adopted.
Nov. 10: Meatball, a male Syrian hamster, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Nov. 9: The female, black/tan, Doberman/Shepherd was reclaimed by her owner.
Nov. 9: The male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was reclaimed by his owner.
