Incoming animals
Oct. 25: Two female poodles were found on Dry Creek Road and Healdsburg Avenue.
Oct. 26: A male, tan Chihuahua was found on Grove Street and Grant Street.
Adopted animals
Oct. 25: Wally, a male orange tabby kitten, was adopted.
Oct. 30: Jacob, a male white cat, was adopted.
Oct. 30: Nelson, a male brown tabby cat, was adopted.
Oct. 30: Billy Bob, a male grey/white hamster, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Oct. 26: The male, tan Chihuahua found on Grove Street and Grant Street was returned to his owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.