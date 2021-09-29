Incoming animals
Sept. 22: A male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was found on Kennedy Lane and Presidential Circle and brought in as a stray.
Adopted animals
Sept. 20: Pancake and Biscuit, two male black kittens, were adopted together.
Sept. 20: Fallon, a male brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Declan, a male brown tabby kitten, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Chris, a male English Spot rabbit, was adopted.
Sept. 21: Aliah, a female black cat, was adopted.
Sept. 22: Lance, a male English Spot rabbit, was adopted.
Sept. 23: Tortellini, a female blue cream tortoiseshell cat, was adopted.
Sept. 24: Apolline, a female blue cream calico cat, was adopted.
Reclaimed animals
Sept. 23: The male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was reclaimed by his owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.