Incoming animals

Sept. 27: A male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was found on Washington Court and Presidential Circle.

Sept. 29: Two Siamese kittens were found on Ward Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Sept. 29: A female, black kitten was found on Grant Street and Grove Street.

Oct. 2: A male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix was found on Kennedy Lane and Presidential Circle.

Adopted animals

Sept. 27: Elynn, a female, white/grey cat, was adopted.

Sept. 27: Jessie, a female, white/tan Jack Russell Terrier, was adopted.

Sept. 28: Rydell, a male, brown tabby kitten, was adopted.

Sept. 30: Devin, a male, black/white kitten, was adopted.

Oct. 2: Bellatrix, a female, black cat, was adopted.

Oct. 2: Aliah, a female, black cat, was adopted.

Reclaimed animals

Sept. 29: The male, white/tan, Lab/Pit Bull mix found on Washington Court and Presidential Circle was returned to their owner.

