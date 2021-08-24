MONDAY, AUG. 16
2:30 a.m. Verbal incident on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:17 a.m. Warrant service on Front Street and Healdsburg Avenue.
4:08 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Driver cited.
12:25 p.m. Health code violation regarding masks not being worn inside on Center Street.
1:18 p.m. Reckless driving on March Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue. Driving fast, swerving. Officers advised.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
11:15 a.m. Cyber crime on Daisy Street. Posted intimate videos on a website. Report taken.
3:41 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject was asked to leave several times and was not complying. Subject threatened an individual saying she was going to bash her face in. Subject yelling at people. Officers responded, subject was moved along.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
10:30 a.m. Catalytic converter theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Report taken.
2:21 p.m. Public intoxication on Matheson Street. A male subject was throwing flowers and smashing candles. Officers responded but charges were not pressed by reporting party.
4:24 p.m. Vandalism on Matheson Street. Someone tagged a window with a sharpie in cursive threats. The tagging was removed.
8:05 p.m. Drunk driver on Brown Street. Reporting party said there was a suspected drunk driver. Officers responded and discovered that it wasn’t a drunk driver, rather an elderly individual driving at night.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
2:50 p.m. Drug activity on Grant Street. A student had marijuana. The juvenile was cited and a report was taken.
7:52 p.m. Catalytic converter theft on Adeline Way. Report taken.
7:57 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that the car behind her was throwing things at her vehicle and were in a verbal argument. The individual was cited and released to a responsible party.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
5:17 p.m. Verbal disturbance. The reporting party came into the police department to report that was on the phone with her phone provider to pay bills and the individual on the phone was sounding very aggressive, yelling and asking the reporting party to meet outside to fight. An officer responded.
11:23 p.m. Drunk driver on West Grant Street. An officer located a single vehicle collision blocking the road. The driver was tested and then sent to the county jail.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
10:17 a.m. Verbal disturbance on Front Street. Two subjects were screaming at each other and an argument seemed to be escalating. Officers responded, but everything was quiet upon arrival.
7:55 p.m. Accident on Parkland Farms Boulevard. Reporting party’s son was hit by a car while skateboarding. The son had to go to the hospital with scrapes, bruises, and an impact to the hip. Insurance exchanged.
8:30 p.m. Public intoxication on University Avenue. Subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
1:26 p.m. Counterfeit bills on Dry Creek Road. A counterfeit $100 bill was received. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
