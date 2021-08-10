MONDAY, AUG. 2
9:57 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
1:55 p.m. Threats on Powell Avenue. Transient just came into the store yelling and screaming at the caller saying he was killing babies, he was dead and she was going to murder him. Subject was gone on arrival.
4:25 p.m. Violation of court order on Parkland Farms Boulevard. Caller would like to talk about some additional contacts her brother has had with her mom, who has a restraining order against him.
10:53 p.m. Unwanted subject on Dry Creek Road. Caller is a front desk employee advising there is a subject in laundry room, refusing to leave. Officers responded, probation search conducted, negative findings. Subjects asked to leave.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
7:20 a.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Lock was cut on a side shed and a bunch of oil was taken.
8:21 a.m. Burglary on Canyon Run. Someone broke into her garage during overnight hours and stole a bicycle valued at $1,500. Access was made to the garage with some sort of wire that bypassed the electric garaged door opener. Caller is willing to press charges if a suspect is identified.
10:00 a.m. Petty theft on Canyon Run. Caller's car was rummaged through last night and everything destroyed. Only thing she thinks was taken is a torch and butane.
2:06 p.m. Petty theft on Sunnyvale Drive. Someone stole the registration paperwork out of his vehicle.
4:40 p.m. Accident w/no details at Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road. Referred to other agency.
7:22 p.m. Battery on Presidential Circle.
8:29 p.m. Disturbance on First Street.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
8:52 a.m. Graffiti at Exchange Avenue.
9:06 a.m. Health code violation (mask) on Vine Street. Three people in business drinking and eating without masks. Info logged and caller advised to contact the department of public health.
10:26 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:44 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:53 p.m. Trespassing on Vine Street. Subject has been asked to leave multiple times over past three days, property owners/management would like him trespassed. Subject was contacted, advised of complaint and asked to move along — individual stated he is a paying consumer as he purchased an item from neighboring business. Subject refuses to leave the property because he is a paying customer.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
12:02 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Guy with speaker on corner playing a loud speak and yelling. Officers responded. Subject advised of complaint. Music turned down and he is moving along.
8:10 a.m. Graffiti on March Avenue. Building was graffitied sometime during the night.
10:13 a.m. Unwanted subject on North Street. Caller on behalf of property owner who was advised by a neighboring business that a transient has been sleeping on the property's upstairs porch. Unknown description. Subject was contacted, advised to move along.
11:51 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Highway 101. Friend was rear-ended on 101 off-ramp. Attempted to transfer to CHP but caller disconnected, provided CHP with info/caller info. Referred to other agency.
12:26 p.m. Vandalism on East Street. Business owner believes someone may have been stealing water from her spigot, noticed last week that her hose would be attached, then unattached and puddles of water on the ground. Caller put a lock on the spigot and noticed this morning that someone had cut the end off her hose, hose was unattached. No cameras in the area. Documentation only at this time.
12:29 p.m. Violation of court order on Vine Street. Ex did not bring child to exchange last night, caller attempted to contact her via 21 but she did not answer. Provided violation paperwork and incident #.
8:08 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Citation issued.
11:26 p.m. Drunk driver at southbound on Redwood Highway and Arata Lane. Caller states reckless drunk driver going SB. Transferred caller to CHP. Referred to other agency.
11:35 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citations issued.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
12:12 a.m. Reckless driver at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road. CHP transfer. Referred to other agency.
7:34 a.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller walking with brother by Community Center when transient male subject started following them and stating he was going to fight them. "Gonna throw you in the road.” Verbal only per caller states they do not need contact but would like male subject contacted. Officer responded and contacted subject, advised of the complaint.
2:05 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Caller advising that he turned NB on Healdsburg Avenue from Healdsburg Avenue off-ramp and was hit by another vehicle when trying to turn around. No injuries, both drivers on scene.
2:08 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller driving a dump truck, delivering material to a job site — as he was turning in he was hit by a backhoe. Caller advised that the owner of the property seems uncooperative and trying not to take responsibility.
2:31 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject contacted in connection to above incident, found to have two Sonoma County warrants. Citations issued.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
7:53 a.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject seen in bathroom preparing to shoot H&S - subject had a candle, spoon and other paraphernalia. Officer responded. Subject located in the area but no H&S seen.
10:24 a.m. Public intoxication at Gibbs Park on Prentice Drive. Caller advising male subject at Gibbs Park threatened to fight him and kill him and his daughter. Caller provided description and stated the subject had a knife. Attempted further questioning regarding knife and event details, but caller became very angry and disconnected call. Called caller back — he explained that the subject sprinted towards him and his daughter trying to start a fight, caller told him to go away, ultimately the caller took his daughter to the bathroom but subject followed them asking if they needed help. Caller told subject to leave them alone, then stated the subject chased them to his vehicle. Again asked follow-up questions — officers already on scene — and caller immediately became angry again. Officers responded, contacted/detained subject, was arrested for and transported directly to county jail.
12:20 p.m. Coroner's case on Reed Court. Caller came home to find her boyfriend deceased, states his face is yellow and he's not breathing. Transferred to REDCOM. Caller advised REDCOM that subject is a cardiac patient, had a stroke approximately four weeks ago, home for two days.
1:45 p.m. Indecent exposure on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller advising male subject associated with a white truck with two bicycles on a bike rack was changing in the parking lot - fully nude.
7:16 p.m. Stolen property/vehicle recovery at Healdsburg Avenue and Lytton Springs Road.
9:59 p.m. Drunk driver at Redwood Highway and Independence Lane. Transferred caller to CHP. Referred to other agency.
11:09 p.m. Explosion on Healdsburg Avenue. Explosion heard by officer coming from the north of shopping center. Witness states: individuals seen running SB on Grove Street from West Grant Avenue. Individuals or damage not found.
11:49 p.m. Disturbance on Rafanelli Court. Unable to locate.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
2:19 a.m. Domestic on Healdsburg Avenue. SCSO requesting units to respond to physical domestic. Suspect not on scene and unsure if suspect is at (address). Officers responded. EPO granted by judge. Units attempted to serve EPO and arrest suspect at residence in Windsor but negative contact made. Suspect later arrested (turned himself in at county jail).
9:52 p.m. Domestic on Mill Street. Outside in parking lot between male and female, male is the aggressor. Male getting into female's face yelling and started pushing her.
Officers responded, male subject arrested, transported and booked at county jail. Arrest made.
