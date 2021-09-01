MONDAY, AUG. 23
11:16 a.m. Healthcode violation regarding masks on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that masks were not being worn in an indoor setting. Subject advised.
3:38 p.m. Physical disturbance on Brown Street. Two male students were fist fighting while others stood by. Unable to locate.
5:34 p.m. Cyber crime on Second Street. Reporting party states that their mother in law was the victim of only bank fraud. An email pretending to be a reputable business ended up taking a large sum of money from the individual’s account. Individual is working with the bank to get the money back.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
2:58 p.m. Health code violation regarding masks on Center Street.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
1:34 a.m. Warrant service on Lytton Springs Road. Officer initiated activity. Stopped a driver and gave a verbal warning regarding expired registrations. Subject cited and released.
7:32 a.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. A black Chevy went into oncoming traffic and almost hit another vehicle head on.
10:35 p.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that he saw a man dragging a woman down Healdsburg Avenue and believes she is pregnant. Unable to locate subjects.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
9:39 a.m. Accident with property damage on Healdsburg Avenue. Advised that there is an off-duty firefighter on scene with a vehicle collision and is requesting police and fire response.
10:51 a.m. Coroner’s case on W. Grant Street. Reporting party states that CPR was conducted for 30 minutes, but the subject was confirmed deceased.
11:42 a.m. Vandalism on Grant Avenue. Report taken.
8:34 p.m. Injury accident at Dry Creek Road and Grove Street. Reporting party states there was a two-vehicle accident with injury to at least one person and that there were six people in one vehicle, two in the other. Officers responded.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
10:24 a.m. Harassment reported. Reporting party came into the police department to report that her ex had been sending her 100 texts a day over the last five days. Reporting party had questions regarding a restraining order and was referred to family courts and advised to contact her attorney.
11:08 a.m. Domestic incident on Brown Street. A father and daughter were yelling at each other in regards to her ex boyfriend. The father was upset because the daughter’s ex showed up at the residence despite not being welcome there. The father was given advice regarding obtaining a restraining order.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
2:16 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. A vehicle took off in the wrong direction. Subject at gunpoint after the subject jumped out of the vehicle and was uncooperative. Citation issued for reckless driving.
4:32 p.m. Drunk driver on Grove St. Transferred to CHP.
4:34 p.m. Warrant service on Mitchell Lane. Reporting party states that a male was lying on the ground and said he was unsure if the man was breathing or not. Medical was started while officers responded to the scene. The man was cited and released.
4:46 p.m. Petty theft on Kennedy Lane. Reporting party states that their bike was stolen.
11:35 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. Subject arrested and brought to the police department and was released to a responsible party.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
12:35 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party suspects that a motorcyclist is drunk driving and states that the driver was wobbly and speaking aggressively. A blood draw was completed and the driver was arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
2:31 p.m. Threats on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party stated that a man had been throwing items and said, “I am going to kill you if you call the cops.” Officers responded and the issue was resolved.
5:37 p.m. Public intoxication on Plaza Street. A male subject was drunk and was harassing the reporting party. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
9:20 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Vine Street. Reporting party said they heard male voices yelling and making threats about money. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the subjects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.