MONDAY, AUG. 30
8:31 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject was urinating in front of an office. The reporting party didn’t want to press charges but wanted the subject to move along.
12:15 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A subject did not pay for his burrito. Subject was cited.
3:15 p.m. Threats on Grove Street. A male individual accidentally went onto a dating website and tried to get a girl to come over but instead started to receive threatening phone calls. Individual explained that he had an argument with his girlfriend so he tried to order an escort by calling a phone number. He received a call back from the number who told him he had to pay a sum of money or they would come after him. The caller then sent the individual photos of people with their heads cut off. Responding officer said that this was a common scam.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
8:14 a.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle stopped and driver cited.
11:34 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject was yelling profanities and refusing to leave a store.
2:57 p.m. Battery on East Street. A male subject was using a shower and grew upset about something and hit a volunteer individual. The subject was advised to stay away for the day.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
10:54 a.m. Trespassing on Vine Street. An individual refused to wear a mask inside while standing in line. Officers responded.
7:27 p.m. Drunk driving report on Dry Creek Road and Grove Street. Reporting party states there is a possible drunk driver in a black Tacoma who is serving all over the roadway and hitting the curb. Officers responded, located vehicle and incident checks OK.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
3:03 p.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. Officer initiated activity, individual cited.
4 p.m. Accident with property damage on Healdsburg Avenue and Kennedy Lane. A driver took out a pedestrian pole and almost hit a fence. Report taken.
6:12 p.m. Graffiti on Center Street. Report taken.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
1:52 p.m. Drunk driver on Chablis Road. Reporting parting was following a suspected drunk driver and observed the driver running into trees and swerving in the road. Officers responded and the suspected driver appeared to be highly intoxicated. Officers determined counseling would be better suited and she was left in the hands of her sober daughter.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
8:52 p.m. Unwanted subjects on Ward Street. Reporting party states there are eight to 10 males drinking and playing music on the tracks. Advised.
11:29 p.m. Vandalism on Front Street. Officer initiated activity. Report taken.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
10:56 a.m. Petty theft on Center Street. Two subjects took two baskets full of goods without paying. The reporting party is willing to press charges. Report taken.
1:23 p.m. Hit and run accident on Grove Street. Reporting party’s boyfriend’s truck was hit. Report taken.
9:04 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual came up to a woman aggressively and approached her about her kids and said they were making too much noise. No crime occurred.
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
3:14 a.m. Domestic violence on Cowan Lane. Reporting party states that his girlfriend is going crazy and is attacking him, refusing to leave his home and is punching him. Officers responded and the girlfriend was arrested and transported to the county jail.
10:18 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual with no face mask was asked to leave multiple times but was not cooperating. The subject eventually left the property.
