MONDAY, AUG. 9
9:54 a.m. Health code violation. Complaint about employees not wearing masks. Officer responded, subjects advised on current health codes.
2:53 p.m. Burglary to vehicle. Occurred on Exchange Avenue. Reporting party’s truck was broken into and lots of high dollar tools were stolen. Reporting party believes the truck was left unlocked. Report taken.
3:22 p.m. Graffiti on Front Street. Report taken.
9:31 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party and CHP advising that a reckless driver is weaving and changing speeds. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
10:29 a.m. Coroner’s case on Front Street.
1:58 p.m. Health code violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that there’s a COVID-positive man who’s partying with a group of people. Subject identified and officer contact made.
4:53 p.m. Accident, property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue with a Dodge Ram and a brown/grey van.
7:38 p.m. Accident, property damage only on March Avenue. Reporting party advised that there was a traffic collision on his street with two vehicles. No injuries reported, report taken.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
2:49 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street.
7:49 a.m. Health code violation on Vine Street. Complaint called to report that an entity was letting in folks without masks.
9:54 a.m. Fraud on Monte Vista Avenue. $3,500 was removed from the reporting party’s account after a call and text message and the setting up of a Zelle account.
12:24 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Vine Street between two males. Officers responded and subjects were advised to go their separate ways.
12:51 p.m. Reckless driver on Dry Creek Road. Subject unable to maintain lanes, almost hit a guard rail and almost ran several vehicles off of the roadway. Officers responded to the subject and subject said he was tired and pulled over to take a break.
1:33 p.m. Public intoxication on Grove Street. A male appears to be drunk, walking around and trying to entice others to fight him. Officer responded and the subject was transported to the county jail.
10:16 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Two transients could be heard downstairs from the reporting party’s home. Subjects were swearing and the reporting party wanted them to leave. Officers responded and medical was called for a possible staph infection.
THURSDAY, AUG. 12
8:52 a.m. Threats. Reporting party states that he has been receiving death threats via email.
2:45 p.m. Verbal or physical disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Parking enforcement advised that someone is attempting to fight another subject. Officers responded and parties went their separate ways.
3:12 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Monte Vista Avenue. A catalytic converter was stolen from the reporting party’s vehicle.
3:53 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. A subject from a previous incident stole another item and threw something at a customer. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
1:42 p.m. Vehicle tampering on Front Street. Reporting party states that her catalytic converter was stolen.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
12:21 a.m. Domestic incident on Grove Street. Reporting party states her and her husband were walking from downtown and he became aggressive and started pushing her. Subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
12:05 p.m. Property damage on Jachetta Court. Reporting party states that her house cleaners were involved in an accident outside of her home. Report taken.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
12:00 a.m. Unwanted subject at University Avenue. Female refused to leave an area of a building although she had been discharged. Female was provided a courtesy ride by Healdsburg Police.
11 a.m. Reckless driver on Healdsburg Avenue. A green Ford was driving on the shoulder of the road and almost hit a cyclist. Transferred to CHP.
6:14 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject trying to fight with others. Officers responded and subject moved along.
7:53 p.m. Trespassing on Heron Drive. Reporting parting states that underage girls were drinking alcohol and trespassing on a private pool.
8:17 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject was unable to be located.
10:59 p.m. Hit and run accident on Adeline Way. A green truck hit a dark blue Buick. Report taken.
