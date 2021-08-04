MONDAY, JULY 26
10:05 a.m. Indecent exposure on Vine Street. Caller reporting she got into her vehicle in the parking lot and was approached by a male subject asking her for money, when she declined he exposed himself to her and then left.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
8:49 a.m. Mail tampering on Grant Avenue. There is a lot of mail strewn about the roadway. A package, addressed to an address on Old Red is ripped open. Officer responded and collected what he could and dropped it off at USPS.
1:14 p.m. Disturbance on Matheson Street. Caller was cleaning up the belongs left behind by a subject earlier (tent and personal belongings) when a male subject walked up and said it was his stuff. He demanded they not touch his stuff and started screaming at the caller saying he had a right to be there since it was public property and he was going to sue them.
2:40 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street. Caller’s husband’s vehicle was stolen. She saw it yesterday but it's not in the complex parking lot today. Advised to have her husband, call us for the report. Report taken.
3:01 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Utility commercial truck hit a parked Mercedes. Suspect got out of the vehicle, checked out the damage and then left the scene without leaving a note. Victim vehicle has damage to the front end, bumper, pushed in hood and scratches near the emblem. All witnessed by officers.
3:59 p.m. Violation of court order on Parkland Farms Boulevard. Caller believes her brother — who she and her mom have a restraining order against, is sending her mom letters.
5:02 p.m. Warrant service at W North Street and Vine Street. Citation issued.
7:14 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject has been asked to leave multiple times, appears transient, has luggage and is loitering outside.
9:35 p.m. Grand theft on Falcon Way. Caller came to HPD lobby advising his bike was stolen from outside of his home, bike was in his front yard, last seen this afternoon. Trek/Marlin 5 bike is purple with black tires.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
1:18 a.m. Disturbance on West Grant Street. Caller advising there is a woman outside screaming, she may have tripped over exercise equipment. Officers responded and medical was staged. Subject will be transported to HDH for a medical evaluation, family notified.
3:18 a.m. Warrant service on Matheson Street. Citations issued.
12:27 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Josephine Lane. Caller states that the neighbor keeps vandalizing his daughter’s car by spraying it with some substance that turns white, it looks like bird poop. It has happened approximately four times over the past two weeks and he said he has heard the neighbor say under his breath to “stop parking in front of his house." Caller states he does have video.
1:01 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Caller wants the transient advised to move along. Subject is loitering on the property and speaking really loudly to himself in front of the store by the trees.
6:11 p.m. Vandalism at Badger Park on Heron Drive. Caller called to document that the garden at Badger Park has been vandalized sometime overnight. The fence has been cut in multiple spots and they have also found human feces in the garden. Caller is an employee of the City of Healdsburg and is not requesting a report at this time but would like extra patrol of the area through the night when available. An email was sent to patrol.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
1:12 p.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. Vine Shopping Center security called to report that a transient is camping in front of a store, would like him to be advised to leave.
4:18 p.m. Stolen vehicle on March Avenue. Recovered info provided by CHP Clear Lake on 08/01/2021.
5:47 p.m. Graffiti at Railroad Bridge on Front Street.
5:48 p.m. Graffiti at Front Street/Railroad Tracks.
5:53 p.m. Fraud reported at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Officer met with the subject in the lobby and provided advice regarding fraud/scam. The phone number in question that the subject was receiving text messages from could not be traced.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
9:42 a.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject came into lobby to report a female in a wheelchair in Plaza Park yelling the "F" word. Officer responded, subject advised of complaint and has calmed down.
10:05 p.m. Alcohol violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject warned for drinking alcohol in the parking lot. Subject notified as well as the bar. Warning given.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
12:29 a.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Arrests made of two subjects.
1:34 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reporting that a bike he kept at his business was taken sometime Tuesday or Wednesday and that he saw a male subject riding it on Thursday. Bike is a Schwinn silver and blue, possibly a 15 speed, w/ a black seat. Valued at approximately $250.
2:23 p.m. Warrant service on Center Street. Out with subject and bike appearing to match a reported stolen. Owner of stolen bike responded, advised it was not his bike, subject. was cited and released on the below Yuba City warrant. Citation issued.
9:05 p.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway and Westside Road. Citation issued.
9:18 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
10:32 p.m. Accident with property damage only at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue.
11:12 p.m. Graffiti at railroad depot on Harmon Street. Healdsburg.
11:58 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Swerving, unable to maintain lanes from the highway. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
7:55 a.m. Petty theft on First Street. Caller's son’s bike was stolen between 10 p.m. last night and 7 a.m. this morning. Bike is mainly black in color with white wheels. There is one missing pedal. The other pedal says "Odyssey" on it. Update: Caller came back to the PD to advise she found the bike around the corner from her house.
9:55 a.m. Disturbance at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Female transient screaming and yelling profanities. Subject evaluated for 5150 but did not meet criteria. She was sent on her way.
10:21 a.m. Graffiti at Ward Street/Railroad Tracks.
11:17 a.m. Health code violation on Fir Hollow in Santa Rosa. Caller's friend is regularly unmasked and unvaccinated. Recently her parents purchased her a bogus vaccine card so she could travel. Caller traveled with the subject and now the caller is sick. Caller was advised to contact the Health Department and contact SRPD since subject lives in Santa Rosa. Referred to Public Health.
12:55 p.m. Public intoxication at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach on Healdsburg Avenue. Heavily intoxicated subject, doesn't think he needs medical attention but caller would like assistance with getting him to move along. Subject gathered his belongings and left the area.
1:40 p.m. Sexual assault at Dry Creek Road and Lytton Springs Rd. A 16 year old patient is at the hospital with her mom advising she was sexually assaulted by her father on July 27. Caller did not have the exact address at the time of the call. Officers responded, per the victim’s mother, on July 27 the suspect/father of victim brought the victim to a dental appointment and after the appointment the suspect drove his daughter/victim out Dry Creek Road, to an abandoned house and sexually assaulted her. Victim’s mother is suspecting sexual intercourse because her daughter was complaining of abdominal pain. SCSO notified and responded to hospital. Referred to other agency.
15:17 p.m. Petty theft at Canary Court and Quail Court. Last night a bag of electric tools/items were stolen out of the bed of the caller's truck. Yellow and black DeWalt bag containing 2 or 3 multimeters and random electrical hand tools.
4:04 p.m. Fraud on College Street.
9:22 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Two subjects seen in the parking lot, one chasing the other with a knife. Officers responded, suspect was not found. Report taken.
9:31 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Center Street. Caller was having dinner, returned her vehicle and noticed her tire was slashed, the razor blade still in the tire.
