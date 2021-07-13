Monday, July 5
8:24 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue sleeping in a sleeping bag. The subject was contacted and advised to move along.
9:58 a.m. Unwanted subject at Healdsburg District Hospital. The subject was in the emergency room and threatened an employee saying she was going to punch the employee and “kick her a--.” The subject was contacted and given a ride to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
10:18 a.m. Petty theft at a business on Healdsburg Avenue. A male and female stole numbers off of a gas station sign and the reporting party is willing to press charges. A report was taken by Healdsburg Police.
10:05 p.m. Hit and run accident on Brown Street. The hit and run resulted in property damage to a fence. A report was taken by Healdsburg Police.
Tuesday, July 6
11:01 a.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. A subject walked out of a business with a basket full of alcohol. The subject was reprimanded, gave the items back to the business and was released to her mother.
1:12 p.m. Catalytic converter theft on Tucker Street. Report taken.
3:10 p.m. Warrant service on East and Matheson Streets. The subject drove past the police station and a police sergeant stopped the vehicle. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail per the Marin warrant.
Wednesday, July 7
9:48 a.m. Coroner's case on Foothill Drive. A caller’s elderly father died in his sleep. The call was transferred to REDCOM.
1:40 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Vine Street. A man was screaming at people through their car windows and the reporting party saw the man banging on a car, trapping the occupants from leaving. A report was taken.
Thursday, July 8
3:35 p.m. Drug activity at a local business on Grant Avenue. A probation search was conducted and the subject was issued a citation.
4:18 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. An unlicensed driver, who nearly caused multiple collisions and failed to yield for approximately one mile, was stopped by a police officer and cited.
4:37 p.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road. Officers responded to the scene and a citation was issued.
7:13 p.m. Catalytic converter theft on Langhart Drive. A report was taken.
7:51 p.m. Physical domestic incident on March Avenue. Reporting party said her ex-boyfriend tried to strangle her. Medical assistance was staged and the ex-boyfriend was arrested and transported to the county jail.
Friday, July 9
12:43 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. A subject stole $80 worth of alcohol and placed them in a reusable bag. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
Saturday, July 10
8:11 a.m. Reckless driver on Powell Avenue. The reporting party said there was a speeding dirt bike. Officers were unable to locate the subject.
11:34 p.m. Battery on Plaza Street. A physical altercation between six males in their 30s. Officers responded and a report was taken.
Sunday, July 11
10:42 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Grove Street. The reporting party said they heard two females swearing and slamming doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.