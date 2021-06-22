MONDAY, JUNE 14
3:08 a.m. Warrant service at Redwood Highway and Westside Road, arrest made.
5:12 a.m. Drunk driver on Matheson Street, arrest made.
10:15 a.m. Check case (insufficient funds) at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject received a fraudulent check. Chief Jenkins has talked to business and it has been passed to their supervisors. Just for info, the checks return address is from Indiana but it shipped from Florida. The check is currently in the Chief's mailbox. Nothing further at this time.
10:45 a.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. While shopping, a man reached into the caller’s purse and grabbed her wallet and cell phone. She confronted him but he denied it. She saw him put the items in his pocket. Last seen running from the store out the north doors. Officers responded to the area, but unable to locate. Caller’s cell phone and ID were recovered inside the store but credit cards were still outstanding. It was later found that her credit cards were used to make a large purchase. Suspect is the same as in previous case.
11:26 a.m. Battery on Center Street. Caller stating she has just been assaulted, states that she is bleeding from her face. Parties are separated, suspect is inside the business, caller is in her vehicle outside the business. Medical is staging. Report taken on charges for both parties.
1:12 p.m. Unwanted subject on Matheson Street. Caller states that a subject has about $400 worth of stuff sitting at the counter. Caller said she does not know that she has stolen anything but states that she has just been in and out of the store and believes she stole from a business. Advised caller to call back if the subject returns and is doing anything illegal or is refusing to leave.
2:17 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states that subject sleeps on his property and scares his staff. Advised caller that if he is willing to trespass the individual he can provide us with a No Trespass letter. Caller would also like extra patrol of the area when available.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
9:10 a.m. Public intoxication at Healdsburg Chamber Of Commerce on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject asking about single ladies in the office and telling them they're going to have lots of babies. Appeared drunk and carrying a 1/2 bottle of wine. Officers responded but subject had moved on.
9:41 a.m. Fraud on Powell Avenue. Multiple fraudulent checks being written from organization’s account.
12:21 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
2:03 p.m. Petty theft on Kennedy Lane. Caller states that he was renting a space and in January his lease was up but allowed him to keep his belongings there. When he showed up today all of his stuff was outside and the lock was cut. No criminal intent, accidental.
4:23 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Yeti cooler taken from the store.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
8:02 a.m. Stolen property/vehicle recovery on Terrace Boulevard. Caller states that there is a red SUV in front of the above address and the driver is slumped over, when the horn of the car honked the driver did not respond. Unsure if the driver is passed out or sleeping. Officers responded and medical started as a precaution. Subject arrest and transported to county jail, victim reunited with her vehicle. Arrest made.
8:44 Vandalism to vehicle on Vine Street.
1:30p.m. Vehicle fire on Healdsburg Avenue. Motorhome on fire, transferred to Redcom and officers responded. Referred to fire dept and/or medical.
1:50 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
4:12 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports that a couple just threw a bunch of needles in their trash can. Caller has asked them to leave and they are refusing to leave, caller is willing to trespass.
4:16 p.m. Welfare check on Rosewood Drive. Caller from Alliance Medical Center called to report that neither Alliance Medical Center nor the pharmacy have heard from subject in six months. Last night an individual went to drop off prescriptions to her and notice that the subject has sores on her feet and does not seem to be doing well. Caller states that she does not have much food and looks like she is surviving on peanut butter. Subject. does have dementia and is partially blind. Officers responded and checks ok.
4:51 p.m. Vehicle tampering on North Street. Caller states that the catalytic converted was stolen in the last two weeks.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
7:43 p.m. Unwanted subject on East Street. Trespassing on a construction site at the apartments in the parking in orange portapotty. Caller is the case manager and states he cannot be in the construction site. Subject has been moved along.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18
7:27 p.m. Burglary to vehicle on Front Street. Caller was at the river swimming and now found her doors open. Her purse, telephone and money and ID taken.
7:50 p.m. Violation of court order on Stirrup Loop. Caller states she has a family court order with the father of her daughter. During summer vacation she is to receive her daughter on Friday for a whole week. The father of her daughter is not complying with the order and not willing to meet her for the exchange. The caller was provided the log entry and the contact phone number for family court.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
3:02 a.m. Warrant service at Healdsburg Avenue and Alexander Valley Road. Two subjects arrested, one for a full extradition warrant to Wyoming. Arrest made.
10:47 a.m. Warrant Service on Healdsburg Avenue. Two subjects cited and released.
1:29 p.m. Domestic incident at Plaza Park on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller advising a woman pushed and threw her cell phone at her daughter.
8:56 p.m. Public intoxication on Poppy Hill Drive. At the rainbow fence car with two intoxicated subjects. Male was lying on the ground near an Igloo cooler. Male said he was too drunk to drive and other doesn't have a license. Males are trying to figure out who will drive. Officers responded, found individuals and they were given a ride home.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
12:01 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Drunk person trying to get into her house. He is throwing things. Caller believes he is drunk because he was acting weird/ previously hitting his head against a pole and car. Front door secured/caller is home with her siblings. Officers responded, the subject was trying to get into the wrong residence. The subject was provided a ride to his hotel in Windsor.
9:58 a.m. Disturbance on Center Street. Male threatening another male subject on a bike. No weapons seen, verbal only but looks like it will escalate soon. Parties arguing over a road rage incident, they are going their separate ways.
1:39 p.m. Fireworks violation on Powell Avenue. Unable to locate.
4:51 p.m. Drug influence on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject near the tracks, looks like he's deceased, neck back and on the train tracks, caller standing by at the car wash to show officers where the subject is. Officers responded and located, appeared to be an overdose issue; Narcan administered by Bells. Subject transported to hospital. Referred to fire dept and/or medical.
6:44 p.m. Accident with no details on Chiquita Road. Multiple callers, screeching and accident heard only. One vehicle off the roadway on Chiquita. Transferred one caller to Redcom, another to CHP. HPD officers responded as well.
8:10 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue.
