MONDAY, JUNE 21
1:47 a.m. Unlicensed driver at Redwood Highway and Independence Lane, Geyserville. Arrested and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
7:21 a.m. Arrest for previous incident on First Street. Suspect is back at the callers house, currently in the garage. Caller locked him out. While on the phone the subject left on caller’s bike and headed northbound on First. Officers responded and lost the subject near Badger Park.
10:04 a.m. Warrant Service at Center Street and Plaza Street. Citation Issued.
11:16 a.m. Resisting arrest on Healdsburg Avenue. Suspect from case #'s 21-635 & 21-534 seen in the store by an employee. Officers responded, suspect foot bailed from the store. Perimeter established, unable to locate subject but vehicle towed. Warrant issued.
5:23 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:41 p.m. Domestic with physical on University Street. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
4:12 a.m. Vehicle fire at St Paul’s Church on East Street. Transferred to REDCOM.
7:40 a.m. Arrest for previous incident on First Street. Subject arrested and transported to county jail. Arrest made.
10:52 p.m. Vandalism to vehicle on Grant Avenue. Caller came to check on the restaurant and found the pad lock to the ambulance on site had been busted. There is a sleeping bag, blankets, bag full of clothes, bottle of water, cans. No sign of theft, just empty packs on cigarettes and trash.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
21:30 Alcohol violation at Ward Street and railroad tracks. Caller states eight male gang members are drinking beer, states he knows they are because they have been previously associated with the shootings. Officers responded but unable to locate.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
7:38 a.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and Plaza Street. Reports of passing people where not allowed, speeding, running red lights. Officer contacted the driver, warning given.
7:47 p.m. Warrant service on Grove Street.
12:27 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. Front windows were keyed with lewd pictures. Possibly occurred overnight, requesting report
7:28 p.m. Disturbance on Grove Street. Caller is requesting assistance with a patient trying to escape near the Grove Street side. Female hospice patient. Officer responded to a non-criminal matter/civil only. The patient was coherent. The subject was wheeled back to her room.
10:07 p.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Montage Way.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
3:28 p.m. Grand theft on Grove Street. Caller from senior living, reporting that a patient has had multiple items stolen from her room at the facility. Per family, patient is missing three cashmere sweaters, at least one valued at $300, makeup and various skincare products, as well as a Merino sweater. Caller believes value is most likely over $1,000.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
4:10 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Caller advising that an older transient male with no shirt has been harassing customers of the shopping center as well as patrons of her business. Officer responded and contacted subject, he is moving along.
11:31 p.m. Burglary on Terrace Boulevard. Has been gone for one week on vacation. Caller now discovered window broken with $1,000 stolen in coins. Unsure when it occurred during his vacation.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
2:35 a.m. Drunk driver at Adeline Way and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
2:37 a.m. Parole / probation violation at Healdsburg Avenue and Passalacqua Road. Arrest made.
6:59 a.m. Sexual assault on Montage Way. Occurred last night or several hours ago. Suspect possibly known. Sexual Assault Response Team requested.
8:32 a.m. Warrant service at Railroad Avenue and Ward Street. Citation given.
4:30 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller states while parked for the farmers market their vehicle was hit.
8:46 p.m. Petty theft on Center Street. $10-$15 worth of alcohol taken, suspect on video, caller wanting to press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.