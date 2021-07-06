Monday, June 28
12:58 p.m. A citizen turned in a counterfeit bill to the Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. The property was booked for destruction.
4:24 p.m. Petty theft at busiiness on Matheson Street. Two individuals came into the store the day before and stole $175 worth of items. The reporting party has pictures of the incident and is willing to press charges if the suspects can be identified. The photos were received and an officer will follow up.
5:21 p.m. There was an unwanted subject on Terrace Boulevard. An officer responded and advised the male subject that he was not welcome on the property and the reporting party will be providing a trespass letter.
Tuesday, June 29
10:17 a.m. A warrant subject was picked up at the Napa County Detention Facility and transported to the Sonoma County Jail per the warrant.
2:34 p.m. Two subjects were fighting at East Street and Matheson Street and one subject was last seen walking down Matheson Street screaming. Officers responded but no further action was taken.
Wednesday, June 30
9:04 a.m. Petty theft at business. A subject left the store with multiple items, pills and some type of electronic, in a “Happy Birthday” bag. The subject was seen leaving in a vehicle going northbound on Center Street. The suspect was located at the businiess parking lot and was arrested and transported to the county jail.
1:06 p.m. A two-car accident occurred at Piper Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Medical assistance was declined and both parties exchanged information.
3:25 p.m. Suspected drunk driver at a business on Healdsburg Avenue. The driver was seen on U.S. Highway 101 serving and going into the shoulder and the middle lane. The driver exited the freeway and turned near businiess, hitting the median and a cone. An officer responded and the subject was not drunk, just extremely tired. The driver was going to rest before getting back on the road.
Friday, July 2
1:53 p.m. Alcohol violation at business on Healdsburg Avenue. A male subject walked into the store and purchased two large beers and sat in his vehicle and drank one. An officer responded and advised the subject not to drive. The subject’s family arrived to take possession of the vehicle.
5:45 p.m. Drag racing. A white passenger car versus a dark color car were racing towards downtown Healdsburg. Officers were unable to locate the subjects.
Saturday, July 3
7:08 a.m. A vehicle burglary occurred on Terrace Boulevard. The reporting party said someone broke into her husband’s work truck by popping the lock with a wire via the window and a set of keys, including house keys, were taken from the truck. A report of the incident was taken by the reporting officer.
12:26 p.m. A truck was stolen near Philip Drive. The vehicle was later located and returned to the reporting party.
4:48 p.m. Battery incident at Foss Creek Court on W. Grant Street. The reporting party got into a fight with her brother and the brother choked her. Reporting party’s dad and brother had to pull the brother off her and officers responded and medical assistance was provided. The victim was going to go to the hospital on her own and bring a statement to the police department.
10:34 p.m. A woman called and stated that she and her boyfriend had an argument and that the boyfriend had punched her in the back of the head, pushed her to the ground and punched her face. Officers arrested the boyfriend and transported him to the county jail.
Sunday, July 4
3:08 a.m. A drunk driver was arrested near Old Redwood Highway in Healdsburg. An officer initiated a speed stop and found that the driver was driving under the influence. The subject was transported to the county jail.
11:04 a.m. A catalytic converter was stolen near Johnson Street. A report was taken.
9:38 p.m. A fireworks violation occurred at Chiquita Road and Grove Street. (There were around 24 other reports of fireworks, however, in most cases, officers were unable to locate the violators or they were gone upon arrival).
10:44 p.m. Fireworks violation on Monte Vista Avenue.
Monday, July 5
8:24 a.m. There was an unwanted male subject on Healdsburg Avenue sleeping in a sleeping bag on a property. The subject was advised to move along.
