MONDAY, JUNE 7
12:53 a.m. Accident with property damage only at Grove Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Vehicle towed, driver cited. Citation given.
7:28 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Prince Avenue. Caller states that sometime over the weekend the catalytic converter from his vehicle was stolen.
7:52 a.m. Grand theft at Healdsburg Avenue and Passalacqua Road. Caller states that over the weekend 2-inch brass fittings were taken from their construction site. Amount stolen was $2,694.60.
8:50 a.m. Vehicle tampering on East Street. Caller states catalytic converter was stolen sometime after 5 p.m. yesterday and 7 a.m. this morning. Requesting a report for insurance purposes.
10:06 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Almond Way. Catalytic converter was stolen sometime in the night.
1:32 p.m. Reckless driver at Highway 101 and Dutcher Creek. Referred to other agency.
8:56 p.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. Transient sleeping outside, subject left prior to law enforcement arrival.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
8:05 a.m. Grand theft on Dry Creek Road. Caller states that sometime last night someone stole a pump, does have video, would like a report for insurance purposes.
8:45 a.m. Driving on a suspended license on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
10:03 a.m. Cyber/computer crime at Healdsburg Police Department on Center Street. Subject came to the police department to report that someone is attempting to leak pictures on Instagram. He does not know who it is but he would like to speak to an officer. Subject left before officer arrived.
12:59 p.m. Accident with injury at Redwood Highway and Old Redwood Highway. Solo vehicle accident, vehicle off the roadway. Referred to other agency.
2:53 p.m. Embezzlement on Fitch Street. Subject at the front of the police department to report her vehicle stolen. Officer responded and collected the following: Subject met a man at a bar, he came home with her. She gave him permission to borrow her vehicle but he hasn't returned it. Inside the vehicle was $28,000 worth of purses. Does not want to press charges for embezzlement.
5:47 p.m. Hit and run accident at roundabout on Healdsburg Avenue.
10:05 p.m. Accident with property damage only on CA 128. Vehicle rollover/off the road with customer on the line. Referred to other agency.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
7:51 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Grove Street. Last night catalytic converter was stolen from his car while it was parked in his space at the apartment complex.
11:29 p.m. Disturbance on Vine Street. Two subjects throwing punches on the ground, are possibly transient. Now they are hugging/no longer fighting. Officers responded and confirmed the subjects were wrestling and not fighting.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
10:02 a.m. Grand theft on Grove Street. Senior resident is missing several jewelry items. Items missing are five rings and were believed to have been stolen about three weeks ago from her room.
10:53 a.m. Vehicle tampering on North Street. Catalytic converter stolen in last two days.
6:25 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. There is an intoxicated subject and caller is requesting help.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
8:51 p.m. Disturbance on Moore Lane. There is a disgruntled employee in an argument with another employee outside of the business. Caller stated they have been screaming at each other for approximately 15 minutes then one subject left the area in a large white work truck that possibly struck another parked work truck. Officers contacted the business owner who stated he and his son were arguing and no help from HPD is needed.
3:02 p.m. Fraud on Matheson Street. Caller ate at a restaurant and the next day noticed excessive charges billed to the card he used to pay for the meal. The card was charged $290.88 and later an additional $641.76. Caller attempted to contact the manager and initially got some of the money refunded but not all. Manager stated that he believes there was an error either by wait staff or the computer. If the money is not refunded by Monday, caller will request a formal report.
7:09 p.m. Alcohol violation at The Cheese Shop on Center Street. Subject seen driving with windows rolled down and an open beer can in holder. Officer responded and it is a closed can/nothing illegal.
9:13 p.m. Assault on Grove Street. Caller’s 34-year-old son is acting up, foul language and attempting to hit the caller. Caller is outside waiting for officers, states negative weapons but previously had a machete that was taken away and hidden. Subject arrested and transported directly to county jail. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
2:26 a.m. Burglary on Chalk Hill Road. Attempted break in at the winery, transferred caller to SCSO. Referred to other agency.
7:55 a.m. Unwanted subject on University Avenue. Hospital patient has been discharged and is refusing to leave the premises. In restroom currently. Officer responded and gave the subject a ride to Cloverdale.
8:14 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. A woman who lives in the rocks by the tracks has been stealing her food. Yesterday she stole a six pack of soda and ice cream and she wants to file charges against her for the thefts. Advice given.
2:42 p.m. Warrant service on Vine Street. Citation issued.
2:50 p.m. Trespassing on Dry Creek Road. A homeless couple trespassed again onto their property and jumped in pool, caller wants them removed and is willing to press charges. Prior to arrival of HPD, couple left area. Later contacted by Sgt. Castaneda behind business and given verbal notice.
3:43 p.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. Notified subjects that they are no longer allowed on the premises per the owner due to multiple times found sleeping on the property.
6:57 p.m. Accident with injury at Redwood Highway and Central Offramp. Referred to other agency.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13
12:23 p.m. Disturbance on North Street. Verbal argument regarding parking, resolved.
