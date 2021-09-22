MONDAY, SEPT. 13
7:34 a.m. Graffiti on Healdsburg Avenue. Report taken.
9:58 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. A male subject was screaming at people and the reporting party wanted the male to move along. Officers responded and the male moved.
9:40 p.m. Threats on Matheson Street. Reporting party states an individual was attempting to assault someone. The person threatened received a text message saying in part, “You don’t want to see the devil at your front door.”
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
6:14 a.m. Unwanted subject on Vine Street. An individual in a wheelchair was threatening to beat up people. Officers responded and the reporting party didn’t want to press trespassing charges.
10:45 a.m. Embezzlement on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that someone stole $11,000 worth of products. Report taken.
5:21 p.m. Lost/missing person on University Street. An individual ran away but was located by police and reunited with their parent.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
4:21 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. A shelterless female was yelling, “Call 9-1-1.” Officers responded to check on subject.
7:12 p.m. Fraud on Monte Vista Avenue. The reporting party called on behalf of her sister regarding a scam where her sister was getting calls from someone claiming to be the FBI and secret service. The reporting party’s sister did write checks to the scammers but a stop was put on the checks except for one $50,000 check. Reporting party states the scammers also took over her sister’s phone and she is no longer able to use it.
7:35 p.m. Brandishing a weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states he had a knife pulled on him and stated he knew who the person was but did not want to say the name. The reporting party demanded to speak with a specific police sergeant and he was advised to wait at the police department until an officer was available. The sergeant spoke with the reporting party.
10:43 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue. A subject was throwing newspaper stands into the road. An officer responded to the scene and gave the subject a courtesy ride to Rohnert Park.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
10:37 a.m. Verbal disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue and Grant Street. A male subject was yelling names and banging on the windows of a fire department. Officers responded to the scene but the man had left.
5:18 p.m. Trespassing on Grove Street. A subject was leaning against a wall, yelling and refusing to leave. Reporting party states that the subject is possibly having a mental crisis and said they would hit the reporting party. Officers responded and the subject was formally trespassed from the property.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
2:51 p.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone tried to break into an individual’s van and a wing window was broken but nothing was stolen.
2:56 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone is yelling and appears to be attempting to get in a fight. The individual was advised of the complaint by an officer.
8:23 p.m Battery on White Gates Avenue. A group of juveniles were reported to be in a fight and punching. Officers responded and the juveniles were released to their parents.
11:27 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party came to the police department saying a subject chased him with a knife threatening to kill him. They said the suspect was still in the area. Officers responded to the scene and during an interview with the reporting reports of an altercation between two transients came in. Officers responded to the report and a stabbing victim was located. The suspect in the incident was arrested and transported to the county jail.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
8:23 p.m. Physical/verbal disturbance on Grove Street. Reporting party states that her upstairs neighbors were arguing very loudly and states that she can hear the son saying I’m going to “knock you out” to his mother and is throwing items off of the balcony. An officer responded and the mother did not want to press charges but advice was given and the two separated.
11:50 p.m. Trespassing on Ferrero Drive. Reporting party states that his daughter’s boyfriend was told last week that he is not allowed/welcome at their home.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
4:12 a.m. Drunk driver on Redwood Highway and Lytton Springs Road. An officer stopped a driver for excessive speeding, but the driver was found to be drunk driving. The driver was transported to the county jail and the car was towed.
9:36 a.m. Public intoxication on Heron Drive. A male subject appeared to be drunk and fell over the embankment near Badger Park. Subject appeared to not be moving but was snoring. Officers responded with medical aid and the male was provided a courtesy ride to his mother’s house.
8:42 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states his wife is intoxicated and is laying on the floor. The couple was given a courtesy ride to a hotel.
