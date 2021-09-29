MONDAY, SEPT. 20
8:07 a.m. Graffiti on Lupine Road. Report taken.
12:25 p.m. Unwanted subject on Center Street. A female was lying on the sidewalk pouring food onto the sidewalk and then eating the food off of the sidewalk. The reporting party wanted her to move along. An officer asked her to leave and she obliged.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
10:37 a.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Memorial Bridge. A female in a newer car was going 90 MPH. The female driver stopped in the middle of the bridge, got out of the car and started yelling at someone in another car and then sped off. Subject was later arrested in Windsor.
11:37 a.m. Annoying/harassing phone calls on Center Street. A former customer called asking questions even though he isn’t welcome at the address due to previous issues and was aggressive when asked for an ID. The reporting part was afraid the subject would be there when she arrived so an officer escorted her to the address.
1:02 p.m. Health code violation on Vine Street. An individual wanted to report folks who weren’t wearing their required mask inside.
5:25 p.m. Petty theft on Vine Street. Someone stole an individual’s red and white blanket. The reporting party thought the blanket was taken to the Vine Street area and an officer checked with people in the area but no one had seen a red and white blanket that day.
9:38 p.m. Domestic physical incident on Front Street. Reporting party states a male and female are arguing. The male was arrested and transferred to the county jail. Minor use of force was used to get the male onto an ambulance gurney so that he could be taken to the hospital for medical clearance and then transported to jail.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
2:43 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a shoplifting incident occurred with the same woman who shoplifted in 2019. This time she stole chips and salsa. The reporting party wanted to press charges and the woman was cited and advised not to return.
5:16 p.m. Alcohol violation on Healdsburg Avenue. Multiple callers reporting a woman in a wheelchair drinking beer and “acting crazy.” Officers responded and didn’t witness and violations.
10:32 p.m. Coroner's case on Grove Street, confirmed deceased individual. Officers responded, REDCOM advised and coroner contacted.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
8:21 a.m. Fraud on Vine Street. Reporting party states he was charged for checks that he did not order. Advice given.
10:52 a.m. Vandalism to a vehicle on Grant Street. Wax was found in a car ignition and eggshells were found at the door. Reporting party states that those responsible are witches trying to cast a spell on her. An officer responded and advice was given.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
2:31 p.m. Domestic physical incident on Kinley Drive. Reporting party was told to call for a
physical fight outside of their business. The second reporting party was the victim who stated he was punched numerous times. Officers responded and medical aid was requested. A woman involved in the altercation was arrested and transported to the county jail.
2:33 p.m. Reckless driving on Dry Creek Road onto the highway. Reporting party states there was a vehicle driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic. Incident transferred to CHP.
9:45 p.m. Warrant service on Healdsburg Avenue. Subject arrested on San Pablo Police Department warrant and transported to the county jail.
10:28 p.m. Public intoxication on Old Redwood Highway and Westside Road. Reporting party states a male subject was lying in the road on the southbound Westside Road offramp. Reporting party initially thought the subject was injured but the male subject looked up and smiled at her as she drove by. Incident transferred to CHP. Healdsburg officers responded and a friend was contacted to come pick up the subject.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
4:13 p.m. Accident on Redwood Highway/Westside Road. Overturned vehicle. Transferred to CHP.
7:05 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Vine Street. Individual reporting a woman in a wheelchair breaking and throwing things with broken glass everywhere. Woman was arrested and transported to the county jail following a medical check at the hospital.
10:35 p.m. Assault on University Street. Reporting party’s daughter and friends were walking to her residence and were being "circled" by two vehicles, subjects in vehicles ended up shooting them with airsoft guns and one of them was hit in the face. Officers responded to the area and located the vehicles and its occupants. The girl and her friends didn’t want to press charges, but an involved party called back and decided to press charges.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
3:28 a.m. Drunk driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Officer initiated activity. Driver arrested for DUI and transported to the county jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.