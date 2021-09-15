MONDAY, SEPT. 6
3:14 a.m. Domestic violence on Cowan Lane. Reporting party states that his girlfriend “is going crazy” and is attacking him, refusing to leave the house and punching him. The girlfriend was arrested and transported to the county jail.
5:03 a.m. Vandalism on Presidential Circle. Report taken.
10:18 a.m. Unwanted subject on Healdsburg Avenue. There was one person with no face mask on in a parking lot of a business refusing to leave. An officer responded and the subject left the property.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
10:06 a.m. Health code violation on Grove Street. Reporting party was concerned that people aren’t wearing masks and not asking for proof of vaccination. Office responded and the individuals were advised.
2:55 p.m. Health code violation on Vine Street. Reporting party states that several individuals were not wearing masks indoors and would like a formal report.
7:30 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual spit in someone’s face and got into a verbal argument. The subject was arrested and transported to the county jail.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
12:09 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue. Someone stole a 12-pack of beer. Reporting party did not want to press charges.
6:40 p.m. Public intoxication on Healdsburg Avenue. An individual wearing a top hat who appeared to be intoxicated wanted to buy alcohol and was denied and grew angry and threw items around. An officer responded and advised the subject that if he returns to the establishment he will be arrested.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
8:14 a.m. Vehicle tampering on Mill Street. An individual’s catalytic converter was stolen. Report taken.
11:40 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that his girlfriend purposely ran into his vehicle with her vehicle while he was in his car. Reporting party is concerned with damage to his car and that the girlfriend may try to file a false police report. Advice given.
7:38 p.m. Threats on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that his sister’s boyfriend is threatening them and saying they better watch their back. Threats did not constitute criminal threats and the reporting party was advised to call 9-1-1 if the boyfriend shows up.
8:15 p.m. Petty theft on Grove Street. Reporting party states that she located her stolen patio chair at another property and that she would like an officer to retrieve it.
9 p.m. Drunk driver on Old Redwood Highway/Dry Creek Road. A vehicle was serving all over the roadway and speeding up and slamming on the brakes continuously. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
10:33 a.m. Trespassing on Healdsburg Avenue. A repeat trespasser is once again trespassing on a property. Subject contact and left voluntarily.
12:51 p.m. Drunk driving on Dry Creek Road. Reporting party states that an older model pickup truck was swerving and crossing the double yellow line. Officers contacted the driver and there was no DUI, but the driver admitted to looking at his phone while driving. He had pulled over to check his email.
5:15 p.m. Verbal disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states that a male subject in the park was yelling and screaming at a family. Officers responded and the subject requested medical aid “to get checked out.” He was cleared and given a courtesy ride to Santa Rosa.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
9:01 a.m. Accident with no details on Chalk Hill Road. A crashed car was found in a ravine. Transferred to CHP and CHP officers were en route.
8:31 p.m. Warrant service on Dry Creek Road. Officer initiated activity. Subject cited.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
12:11 p.m. Battery on Piper Street. Reporting party states that they were battered on Friday night. Officers provided advice and said to let them know if the suspect shows up in the future.
2:59 p.m. Drug activity on Healdsburg Avenue. Male subject was caught trying to steal the reporting party’s bike. Citation issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.