The Raven Performing Arts Theater will play host to a new show this October. The play, titled “Fully Committed,” is a one act, one person play that follows the day in the life of an out of work actor who’s working as a host at a high-end Manhattan restaurant.
The play starts on Oct. 8 and has showtimes on Oct. 9-10 and Oct. 14-17.
During the course of the play, the character, Sam, must deal with a slew of customers trying to get a table at the swanky eatery.
The play features Raven Players actor Troy Thomas Evans. The Raven Players is the theater’s company of actors who participate in various plays. The players are directed by artistic director Steven David Martin.
Martin has been with the Raven Players since 2013.
“Fully Committed” is written by Becky Mode and directed by Tika Moon.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 65 and up and $10 for students.
COVID Protocols
The Raven is requiring all staff, cast, crew, volunteers and patrons to be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. To get a scannable record of your vaccination card for your smartphone, go to https://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
Upon entry ushers will be able to scan your card and get you to your seat quickly and easily.
Visitors must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours if they don’t have proof of vaccination.
Masks must be worn at all times by everyone in the theatre apart from the actors on stage. Concessions are offered only outdoors in front of the theatre.
Exchange your tickets if you are awaiting the results of a COVID test, are experiencing any symptoms of COVID, or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID in the last 10 days.
For more information, or to learn more about the Raven, visit their website.
