Amy Joy Covin, the owner of Amy’s Wicked Slush, released a statement today in response to her Aug. 6 arrest for suspicion of felony grand theft.
Covin was arrested last week after a warrant for her arrest was issued on Aug. 1, according to the Sonoma County Court Case Lookup database.
Her arrest came just a week after a complaint was filed in Sonoma County Superior Court with prosecutors charging her with two felonies, grant theft of money, labor or property worth $400 or more and attempted grand theft property.
The statement was released on the Amy’s Wicked Slush Facebook page on Aug. 12 at 2:19 p.m.
In her statement, Covin notes that the situation has nothing to do with Amy’s Wicked Slush, nor with her former profession as an accountant.
The statement reads, “I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support you've sent my way. While I cannot provide details of this unfortunate situation, I will say this: It has nothing to do with Wicked Slush or my former profession as a CPA. It is a personal matter, related to contractor work performed in the rebuilding of my home after losing it to a fire some years back. I have faith and trust in the due process of our court system, and I am cooperating fully in that process. The simple truth is always the best.”
A warrant CTA hearing is set for Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. with judicial officer Dana Beernink Simonds.
