After a water main break at a construction site in Healdsburg earlier today, the State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water, the Sonoma County Health Department and the City of Healdsburg Water Department are issuing a boil water notice for portions of the city of Healdsburg.
As a safety precaution, residents who live in the yellow highlighted section of the attached map are advised to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking or cooking purposes for the next 24 to 48 hours.
The city is advising people to not drink the tap water without boiling it first.
Per the announcement on the city’s Facebook page, “bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one (1) minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.”
Only those who live in the yellow highlighted section of the map are affected by the boil notice.
According to the city’s statement, this is a precautionary measure due to a loss of pressure and they need to conduct testing.
No harmful qualities have been identified in the water supply, however, testing is required to confirm whether or not there are harmful qualities. The city will perform testing work as quickly as possible to minimize the disruption to residents and businesses.
