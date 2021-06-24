The Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin received approval last week from parks and recreation and the Healdsburg City Council to hold the club’s annual fundraising event, Healdsburg Crush, at the Plaza on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event, formally known as Pinot on the River, is the club’s main fundraising event of the year that provides vital funds for afterschool and summer programs.
Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was solely virtual and $55,460 was raised. The last in-person event was held in 2019 and raised $121,866.
This year, the goal is to raise $150,000, according to Nick Agius, the director of marketing and communications for the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit afterschool and summer programs, allowing The Clubs the opportunity to provide life-changing programs to over 10,000 kids every year in Sonoma and Marin Counties at 42 Club locations. In the summer we operate Camps at 10 locations across Sonoma County,” Agius stated in an email.
Tickets are $90 per person and can be found at http://healdsburgcrush.com.
The event will feature Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and sparkling wines from up to 60 wineries. There will also be food from local vendors, live music and a silent auction.
“Healdsburg Crush is my favorite event. It's a celebration of my favorite types of wine and brings together both locals that love the Boys & Girls Clubs and out of towners alike. Out of towners bring in enthusiasm for our area and support our local businesses while supporting the needs of local kids. This is a win-win event, and it tastes great," said Jennifer Weiss, CEO at Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.
Agius said they hope to have around 600 attendees but will be following all relevant COVID-19 safety and health regulations and will be working closely with the city of Healdsburg to make any necessary adjustments or changes if needed.
To help kickstart the Boys & Girls Clubs’ efforts, the Healdsburg Tourism Improvement District has provided a $5,000 grant to the organization for the event.
Winery partners for the event so far include Bucher Wines; Papapietro Perry Winery; Flaunt; Clarice Wine Company; WALT Wines; Wrath Wines; Siduri Wines; Bob Cabral Wines; Flambeaux Wine; Dutcher Crossing Winery; and Beau Marchais.
“We are so happy to be able to host this event once again this fall,” Agius said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.